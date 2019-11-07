The Best Black Friday Weighted Blanket Deals (2019): List of Early 20lb, 15lb & 10lb Weighted Blanket Savings Shared by Deal Tomato

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Black Friday weighted blanket deals are here. Experts at Deal Tomato have compared the best early weighted blanket deals for 2019 and are listing them below.

A weighted blanket can help relieve stress and promote healthy sleeping habits, especially for people with insomnia or autism. The right weight should be 10 percent of the user's bodyweight. Adults can use 12 lb or 25 lb blankets safely while a 130lb child can use up to a 15 lb blanket comfortably. For weights between sizes, sizing up is recommended, meaning someone weighing close to 200lbs usually find a 20 lb the best fit.

What is the reason Black Friday is called Black Friday? Black Friday is the Friday after Thanksgiving when thousands of retail stores offer impressive deals and discounts. The term 'Black Friday' came about as the post-Thanksgiving sale often drives retailers accounting books 'into the black'.

