The Best Black Friday Weighted Blanket Deals (2019): List of Early 20lb, 15lb & 10lb Weighted Blanket Savings Shared by Deal Tomato
Deal Tomato share the best early weighted blanket Black Friday deals of 2019, including Black Friday savings on 10lb, 12lb, 15lb & 20lb weighted blankets
Nov 07, 2019, 03:56 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Black Friday weighted blanket deals are here. Experts at Deal Tomato have compared the best early weighted blanket deals for 2019 and are listing them below.
Best Weighted Blanket deals:
- Save up to 55% on Quility, rocabi, LUNA, YnM & other premium weighted blankets at Amazon.com - check live prices on 7lb, 10lb, 15lb, 12 lb, 20lb, 25lb weighted blankets for all ages
- Save up to 85% on a wide range of top-rated weighted blankets at Walmart - save on 25 lb, 20 lb, 15lb, 15 lb & 12lb & cooling weighted blankets from Tranquility, NEX & more trusted brands
- Save $256.01 on the softan 15lbs Weighted Blanket Set at Amazon - deal includes Heavy Sleep Mask and Premium Comfort Microplush with Glass Beads
- Save $154.01 on the Lapsuus Weighted Blanket 10lb, 41''x 60''(Twin Size) at Amazon
Best Bed & Mattress deals:
- Save up to 59% on Casper, Tuft & Needle, Purple Mattress & more mattress deals at Amazon - choose from best-selling king, queen and twin memory foam, luxury and standard mattresses
- Save up to $99 on premium Nectar memory foam mattresses at NectarSleep.com - deals include a choice of free weighted blanket/mattress protector and two memory foam pillows
- Save up to 60% on beds and bed frames at Walmart - deals available on poster, canopy & platform beds
Black Friday deals are time sensitive. Check out Amazon's Black Friday sale page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
A weighted blanket can help relieve stress and promote healthy sleeping habits, especially for people with insomnia or autism. The right weight should be 10 percent of the user's bodyweight. Adults can use 12 lb or 25 lb blankets safely while a 130lb child can use up to a 15 lb blanket comfortably. For weights between sizes, sizing up is recommended, meaning someone weighing close to 200lbs usually find a 20 lb the best fit.
What is the reason Black Friday is called Black Friday? Black Friday is the Friday after Thanksgiving when thousands of retail stores offer impressive deals and discounts. The term 'Black Friday' came about as the post-Thanksgiving sale often drives retailers accounting books 'into the black'.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Deal Tomato
Share this article