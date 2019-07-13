The Best Bose, Sonos, Beats & AirPods Prime Day 2019 Deals on Amazon: Top Headphones, Speaker & Soundbar Sales Reviewed by Consumer Walk

Check out the top Bose headphones, Beats speaker, Sonos soundbar & AirPods deals in the run up to Amazon Prime Day 2019, featuring Bose QC35 headphones, Beats Pill & Solo3 wireless headphones

BOSTON, July 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best headphones & speaker deals in the lead up to Prime Day 2019? Online sales researchers at Consumer Walk have reviewed the best Bose, Beats by Dre, AirPods & Sonos deals on Amazon and are listing links to the top deals below.

Best Bose Deals:

Best Sonos Deals:

Save up to $118 on Sonos speakers & soundbars at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including discounts on best-selling home theater systems, speakers & soundbars

Best Beats Deals:

Best AirPods Deals:

Save $20 on the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model) - these top-rated wireless Apple earphones are on sale now

Prime members enjoy access to the entire Prime Day sale, whilst non-members are still able to shop select deals. Visit the Prime Day 2019 page for the full range of deals available now.

Prime Day 2019 is anticipated to surpass previous sales days and become the largest online sales event ever for Amazon. With more than one million deals worldwide offered to Prime members on Prime Day last year, sales for Amazon surpassed the previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale over a 36-hour period. Amazon's Echo smart home devices with screens saw record sales during the last Prime Day sale, including the Echo Show and Echo Spot.

Prime Day this year is a 48-hour event, starting at midnight PT on Monday, July 15 and ending at 11:59 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 16.

The team of online sales specialists at Consumer Walk compare the best audio deals available online throughout the Amazon Prime Day sales event.

The Amazon Prime Day page is being constantly updated with new deals throughout the sale.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Consumer Walk