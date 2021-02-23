The Best BOTOX in Seattle, Bellevue, and Kirkland of 2021 is at Seattle Plastic Surgery

SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the age of COVID-19, everything from work meetings to school conferences now takes place virtually. Along with making it easy to communicate with coworkers and remain productive working remotely, Zoom has increased awareness of wrinkles and aging. With technology forcing people to see themselves on video every day, Seattle Plastic has seen an increase in people coming for BOTOX wanting to look refreshed on Zoom calls.

Seattle Plastic Surgery's qualified injectors expertly inject BOTOX into one of three major muscles in the face. For the forehead, the frontalis for horizontal lines. To treat frown lines and vertical forehead lines, BOTOX is usually injected into the procerus muscle. Lines on the side of the eyes called crow's feet are treated with BOTOX injections to the orbicularis oculi muscles.

At Seattle Plastic Surgery, plastic surgeons and experienced injectors perform BOTOX injections that require only a 15-20 minute recovery time and can alleviate facial wrinkles. First time patients often respond well to BOTOX injections. Patients who regularly undergo BOTOX may develop a resistance similar to around 20% of regular patients. In these cases, injectors administer another neuromodulator like Dysport or Xeomin.

The cost of BOTOX at Seattle Plastic Surgery is 20 units for $219 and 30 units for $299. To better serve patients throughout the Seattle area, Seattle Plastic Surgery offers three locations:

Seattle Location : 600 Broadway Suite 320 Seattle, WA 98122

: 600 Broadway Suite 320 98122 Kirkland Location : 3100 Carillon Point Kirkland, WA 98033

: 3100 Carillon Point 98033 Lynnwood Location: 3500 188th St SW #670 Lynnwood, WA 98037

BOTOX patients at Seattle Plastic Surgery often remark about the wonderful results and service they receive. One review says, "Have been coming for 3 years now and have had awesome experiences each time. Very gentle and have had no issues what so ever. Highly recommend."

About Seattle Plastic Surgery: Seattle Plastic Surgery is a leading plastic surgery clinic and medical spa. With three offices in Seattle, Kirkland, and Lynnwood, Seattle Plastic Surgery offers easy access for all cosmetic needs. With over two decades serving Seattle's cosmetic needs, Seattle Plastic Surgery has expanded throughout the Greater Seattle area and continues to provide the gold standard of BOTOX injections and other non-surgical procedures.

