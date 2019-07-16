The Best Camera Prime Day 2019 Deals on Amazon: DJI, GoPro, Nikon & Canon Deals Reviewed by Saver Trends

BOSTON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare Prime Day Nikon, Canon, GoPro & DJI drone deals. Sales experts at Saver Trends have found the best camera deals of Prime Day 2019, shown below.

Best DJI Prime Day Deals:

● Save $558 on the DJI Mavic Pro Platinum - capture panoramic views with this drone's stabilized 4K camera

● Save 32% off on the DJI 2019 Osmo Pocket Gimbal with Travel Bundle - enjoy great savings on DJI's smallest 3-axis stabilized handheld camera at Amazon

● Save $450 on the DJI Mavic 2 Zoom All You Need Bundle - comes with a Fly More Combo Kit that includes a charging hub, propellers and battery to power bank adapter

● Save $180 on the DJI Mavic Pro Collapsible Quadcopter - this portable drone can avoid obstacles and fly at up to 40 mph

● Save 20% off on the DJI OSMO Action Camera - is bundled with a Sandisk Extreme 128GB microSD and DJI Refresh Care

● Save $124 on the DJI Mavic Air Quadcopter with Remote Control - this drone features a 4K video support, slow-motion video, and a 32MP sensor

● Save up to 37% off on DJI Mavic, Spark & Osmo at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including impressive discounts on the latest Mavic 2 drone, Spark drone, Osmo action camera & gimbal

Best GoPro Prime Day Deals:

● Save 36% off on the GoPro HERO5 Black Digital Action Camera - this waterproof action camera features stunning 4K video and 12MP photos available in different modes

● Save $56 on the GoPro HERO 7 Black Action Camera - the latest GoPro camera with HyperSmooth video stabilization and voice controls is on sale now

● Save $85 on the GoPro HERO 7 Silver Action Camera - capture epic moments in 4K30 video with this tiny yet tough camera

● Save up to $145 on GoPro HERO action cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including impressive discounts on the latest HERO7 Black, Silver & HERO5 4K action cameras

Best Nikon Prime Day Deals:

● Save 40% off on the Nikon Z6 Mirrorless Camera with 24-70mm Lens - have complete control when taking photos with the tilting touchscreen and EVF

● Save 53% off on the Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera - this top-rated DSLR uses a 24.2MP DX-Format CMOS sensor to give you amazing image quality

● Save $800 on the Nikon D810 FX-Format DSLR Camera Body - enjoy high resolution images and full HD video recording with this top-rated DSLR camera from Nikon

● Save $470 (24% off) on the Nikon D7500 DSLR Camera with 18-300mm Lens - capture phenomenal photos with this compact enthusiast-level DSLR bundled with a VR lens

● Save up to $1,584 on Nikon DSLR & mirrorless cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on top-rated entry-level DSLR cameras & lens bundle deals

Best Canon Prime Day Deals:

● Save $150 on the Canon EOS Rebel SLD2 DSLR Camera - this affordable Canon DSLR features a 24.2MP sensor and built-in WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity

● Save 40% off on the Canon Digital SLR Camera Kit [EOS Rebel T6] - this lightweight camera comes with two lenses and is perfect for beginners

● Save 38% off on the Canon Ultra Wide Angle Zoom Lens - on sale at Amazon is this 17-40mm lens with f/4 maximum aperture for Canon SLR cameras

● Save $401 on the Canon EOS M5 Mirrorless Camera Kit - this mirrorless camera has a 15-45mm lens and is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth ready

● Save up to $500 on Canon cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including impressive discounts on Canon EOS Rebel DSLR cameras, zoom lenses & mirrorless camera kits

Many Prime Day deals are time-limited and some are reserved exclusively for Prime members. Check the Amazon Prime Day page for all live deals.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of Amazon's Prime Day sale, so bigger and better deals than ever before are to be expected. Last year Prime membership rocketed during Prime Day as record numbers of shoppers signed up to become Prime members in order to take advantage of the sale. Sales of televisions saw record growth, with the Toshiba 4K Fire TV Edition (50-inch and 43-inch models) becoming the best-selling TV deals in Amazon history.

When is Prime Day? The sale begins at midnight PST (3am EST) on Monday, July 15 and will continue to run for 48 hours.

