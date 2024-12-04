The 'Best Cannabis Dispensary on Cape Cod' Celebrates 2 Awards in 1 year

ORLEANS, Mass., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seaside Cannabis Company is proud to be celebrating not only its 1st year of operations, but also winning 2 prestigious awards: the NECANN 5-Star Retailer Award and the Cape Cod Times Community Choice Award.

Seaside Cannabis Company Voted #1 Best Cannabis Dispensary on Cape Cod

The NECANN 5-Star Retailer Award is given to dispensaries that demonstrate excellence in all aspects of their business, including product quality, customer service, and community involvement. The Cape Cod Times Community Choice Award is voted on by the public to recognize 'the best' local businesses by category. In Seaside's case, this meant it was selected as 'The Best Cannabis Dispensary on Cape Cod'.

"The Seaside team is incredibly proud to win two merit-based awards in our first year of operation," said Meg Wieland, General Manager of Seaside Cannabis Company. "We're especially proud of winning Best Dispensary on Cape Cod, as it is a testament to the hard work of the team, and their passion for bringing the best cannabis products our state has to offer, home to Cape Cod."

Seaside Cannabis Company believes that being 'the best cannabis dispensary on Cape Cod' means providing the Cape Cod community with a safe, welcoming, and educational environment for cannabis shopping. This dedication can be experienced in their comfortable Orleans shop which offers a wide variety of cannabis products, including flower, edibles, concentrates, and topicals. Unlike most dispensaries in the state, and completely unique in the Cape region, is their 'deli-style' Flower Market, allowing customers to intimately see, smell, and select strains individually.

As a thank you to the local community, the company is hosting a free 2-part holiday party for their customers on December 21st, the date of their 1st day of operations, and the 1st legal cannabis sale in Orleans.

Part 1 is from 12-4pm at their Orleans dispensary, and aimed to deliver 'surprise & delight'. Part 2 kicks off at 7:30pm at The Alley Bowling & BBQ in Orleans, with free music, food, and fun (while supplies last).

"Our 1st year has been more successful than we had hoped," said David Currier, President of Seaside Cannabis Company and owner of The Alley Bowling & BBQ. "We are stoked to be able to say 'thank you' to our customers by hosting a free holiday bash."

About Seaside Cannabis Company

Seaside Cannabis Company is a locally owned and operated cannabis dispensary located in Orleans, MA. The company is a dynamic team of seasoned professionals and advocates with a shared passion for normalizing cannabis by providing a first-class customer experience forged through consumer education & engagement.

For more information, please visit seasidecannabis.com/about-us

Contact:

Adam Higgins

[email protected]

SOURCE Seaside Cannabis Company