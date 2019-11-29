The Best Chromebook Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals of 2019: Samsung, Google, Acer, ASUS, HP & Lenovo Chromebook Deals Reviewed by The Consumer Post
Save on Chromebook deals during Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 with our up-to-date guide to the best touchscreen, convertible & latest Chromebook deals
BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --What are the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Chromebook deals of 2019? The Consumer Post monitors savings on Black Friday & Cyber Monday and are sharing their top picks for the Samsung Chromebook 3, Acer Chromebook & HP Chromebooks.
Best Chromebook deals:
- Save up to 66% on a wide range of Chromebooks at Walmart.com - check the latest deals on top-rated HP, Samsung, Acer, Dell and Lenovo Chromebooks
- Save up to $80 on HP Chromebooks at HP.com - HP's top-rated Chromebooks include access to 2 years of 100GB storage on Google Drive
- Save up to $70 on the top-rated Samsung Chromebook 3 - this best-selling Samsung Chromebook is available at Walmart
- Save on Google Pixelbook 2-in-1 touchscreen laptops at Walmart
- Save up to $130 on Acer Chromebooks at Walmart - check the latest deals on the top-rated Acer Chromebook 14, 715 & R13
- Save up to $140 on Samsung Chromebooks at Amazon - check for live prices on the popular Samsung Chromebook 3, 4, Plus V2 and Pro in a variety of sizes
- Save up to $209 on Google Pixelbook laptops at Amazon - find deals on Pixelbooks with storage options up to 512GB
- Save up to $455 on Acer touchscreen Chromebooks - at Amazon
- Save up to $200 on Samsung Chromebooks & Notebooks - at Walmart
- Save up to 81% on a wide range of Chromebook laptops at Amazon - check for live prices on the popular Samsung Chromebook 3, Google Pixelbook, Acer Chromebook, Asus Chromebook Flip and Lenovo Chromebooks
- Save up to $120 on ASUS Chromebooks - click the link for the latest deals on ASUS Chromebook Flip & more best-selling ASUS Chromebook laptops at Walmart
The best Chromebooks on the market are now more powerful than ever in 2019. They provide a secure, lightweight and effectively malware-free OS -- making them perfect for students and environments where multiple users share the same laptop. The Samsung Chromebook 3 is a popular choice because of its portability and affordability. It is powered by a 1.6 GHz Intel Celeron N3060 Dual-Core processor and 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM for everyday computing needs. Other good Chromebook alternatives include the Google Pixelbook, Acer Chromebook Spin 311 and the Asus Chromebook Flip – all of which have impressive touchscreen capabilities.
How much of a discount is on offer on Black Friday? Black Friday typically sees retailers across the country offering significant discounts from 20% off up to over 50% on top-rated items.
In recent years, more shoppers have been moving away from brick-and-mortar stores and towards online purchases. According to CNBC, the total revenue from online sales during Black Friday reached $6.22 billion in 2018, which is 23.6% more than the preceding year.
