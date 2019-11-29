The Best Chromebook Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals of 2019: Samsung, Google, Acer, ASUS, HP & Lenovo Chromebook Deals Reviewed by The Consumer Post

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --What are the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Chromebook deals of 2019? The Consumer Post monitors savings on Black Friday & Cyber Monday and are sharing their top picks for the Samsung Chromebook 3, Acer Chromebook & HP Chromebooks.

The best Chromebooks on the market are now more powerful than ever in 2019. They provide a secure, lightweight and effectively malware-free OS -- making them perfect for students and environments where multiple users share the same laptop. The Samsung Chromebook 3 is a popular choice because of its portability and affordability. It is powered by a 1.6 GHz Intel Celeron N3060 Dual-Core processor and 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM for everyday computing needs. Other good Chromebook alternatives include the Google Pixelbook, Acer Chromebook Spin 311 and the Asus Chromebook Flip – all of which have impressive touchscreen capabilities.

How much of a discount is on offer on Black Friday? Black Friday typically sees retailers across the country offering significant discounts from 20% off up to over 50% on top-rated items.

In recent years, more shoppers have been moving away from brick-and-mortar stores and towards online purchases. According to CNBC, the total revenue from online sales during Black Friday reached $6.22 billion in 2018, which is 23.6% more than the preceding year.

