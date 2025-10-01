The best conference in multifamily comes to Scottsdale: Forum 2026 now open for registration

Economist Jay Parsons confirmed as featured speaker, alongside executives representing 12% of the nation's apartments

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Funnel , the proven AI-infused multifamily CRM, today announced that registration is officially open for Forum , taking place March 23-26, 2026 at the 4.5-star JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa.

Forum is the most influential leadership retreat in multifamily. This year's program includes economist Jay Parsons, offering critical insights into housing and market dynamics. Attendees leave with strategies they can put to work with their teams immediately, a fresh perspective on where the industry is heading, and a trusted community of alumni to lean on long after the event ends.

Built for executives rethinking how teams, technology, and operations intersect, Forum gets straight to what matters. Centralization, AI, and role specialization aren't buzzwords anymore, they are today's operating reality. Forum 2026 will bring 200+ of the industry's sharpest leaders focused on scaling what works and candidly sharing their playbooks. Forum is built for clarity, speed, and connection; it is where execution becomes your multifamily edge.

Forum isn't just about what you'll learn, it's about how you'll experience it. From world-class speakers and entertainment, to curated activities, to memorable meals every detail is designed to spark meaningful conversations that last long after the event.

Centralization pioneers to AI leaders: the evolution

Last year, Forum drew 139 senior leaders from 60 property management companies, representing 12% of all professionally managed apartments in the U.S. "The future of multifamily isn't AI or humans, it's AI and humans working together. Forum exists because that future requires more than technology; it requires the best minds in the industry learning from one another," said Tyler Christiansen, CEO at Funnel. "Each year, Forum convenes the most influential executives in multifamily. It's become the place where bold ideas are stress-tested, lessons are exchanged openly, and the next generation of operating models is forged. We continue to invest in Forum because the industry needs that level of candor, connection, and collective vision to accelerate meaningful change."

Forum 2026 represents the culmination of that momentum.

In 2024, Forum created a space for centralization pioneers and believers in a better operating model to compare lessons and shape what became the industry's new operating model.

In 2025, Funnel doubled down on AI with major product announcements and a lineup of AI thought leaders and entertainers that included Nicholas Thompson CEO of The Atlantic , Clay Bavor co-founder of Sierra and former head of Google Labs , as well as world class entertainment including New York Times bestselling author and modern stoic Ryan Holiday, a private concert with Micah and friends of Iration, and comedy from Aaron Weber who performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Jay Parsons confirmed, full lineup to follow

Forum 2026 will bring the who's who of multifamily executives for three days of candid conversations, workshops, panels, case studies, and best practices on the front lines of change.

Highlights will include:

World-class speakers across AI, leadership, and multifamily innovation, including economist and multifamily expert Jay Parsons, with additional headliners to be announced.

Pat McGann, fresh off tour with sold-out stadium shows, joins Forum 2026 for a night of comedy.

Exclusive setting: private casitas, mountain views, and a five-star retreat atmosphere designed for clarity and connection.

Funnel University: a free, pre-conference training track for end-users and super users (March 23; limited to two attendees per client partner).

No vendor expo. Forum remains intentionally vendor-free so every conversation is peer-to-peer and focused on real solutions.

What Forum Alumni are saying

"The community aspect of Forum is great—the collaboration, learning from other like companies...and seeing the diversity in your client base has been really resourceful and helpful," said Charlie Hogan, CEO, Cornerstone.

"If I had to describe Forum in one word, it would be welcoming. Everything here has been just amazing—the panels, the timing, the overall energy, and the activities were a lot of fun as well," said Tanya Artz, Sr. Director, Marketing + Sales at Bigos.

"This is my second year, and it's something I look forward to. It is a great opportunity to talk to other Funnel users and understand what they're doing and what their plans are," said Mel Reid, Managing Director at Greystar.

"There's a much larger sense of community here, and we're not in this alone. We face a lot of challenges in our industry, but there are incredible tools—and even more incredible people—who've been where we've been and navigated it successfully," said Tonya Tennessen, Chief Communications + Marketing Officer at The Doran Group.

Registration is now open; attendance is intentionally limited. Secure your spot to join the most influential conference in multifamily.

About Funnel

Funnel provides a win to three vital groups: operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies; stretched-thin onsite teams who demand a better long-term career; and renters who demand a better customer experience. Funnel's proven AI-infused CRM is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric® platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

Media Contact:

Funnel

Hannah O'Leary

Sr. Manager Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Funnel