The Best Cyber Monday Hoverboard Deals (2019): Top Walmart, Segway and Razor Hoverboard & Scooter Savings Researched by Save Bubble

Here's a review of the top self-balancing hoverboard deals for Cyber Monday 2019, including savings on GOTRAX, Razor and Segway personal transporters, hoverboards and scooters
Dec 02, 2019, 02:20 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best hoverboard Cyber Monday 2019 deals? Sales experts at Save Bubble track hoverboard prices and have rounded up the best self-balancing scooters, hoverboard go karts and electric scooters deals for shoppers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Hoverboard deals:
- Get the top-rated Hoverfly Eco Hoverboard for $99 at GOTRAX.com
- Save $102 on the popular Hoverfly Ion hoverboard at GOTRAX.com
- Save up to $100 on Razor Hovertrax hoverboards at Walmart
- Save up to $161 on Segway Ninebot & miniPRO transporters and electric scooters at Amazon
- Save up to 50% on top-rated hoverboards and electric scooters - including best-selling hoverboards on sale from as little as $99 at the GOTRAX online store
- Save up to 43% on a wide range of electric scooters at Walmart
- Save up to 64% on Razor hoverboards at Amazon
- Save up to 25% on hoverboard go-kart conversion kits - at Amazon
- Save up to 55% on a wide range of hoverboards & self balancing scooters at Walmart - including deals on best-selling self-balancing scooters starting at as little as $89
- Save up to 78% on a wide range of hoverboards at Amazon - check live prices available from top-rated hoverboard brands such as Segway, Razor and GOTRAX
Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. We recommend checking Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Razor Hovertrax 2.0 is one of the best hoverboards consumers can buy from Walmart and other stores. The Segway miniPro is another solid choice for a self-balancing scooter with its 10.5-inch wheels big enough to traverse uneven surfaces. The GOTRAX Hoverfly Eco comes in a wide range of colors. Stores like Walmart have these as well as hoverboard go kart conversion kits.
Are Cyber Monday discounts any different to Black Friday sales? Top retail stores extend their post-Thanksgiving online sales until the Monday after Black Friday, leading to the evolution of the term Cyber Monday.
Amazon reported that their biggest sales event in history at the time fell on Cyber Monday 2018.
