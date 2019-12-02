The Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals of 2019: Amazon & Walmart Surface, Dell, Apple, ASUS & HP Gaming Laptop Deals Reviewed by Consumer Walk
Comparison of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals for 2019, including HP, Apple, Dell, Acer, Lenovo & Microsoft Surface laptop savings
Dec 02, 2019, 02:40 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Cyber Monday gaming and traditional laptop deals of 2019? Consumer Walk monitor savings on Dell XPS, Apple MacBook, Microsoft Surface, HP ENVY, Lenovo ThinkPad and top-rated gaming laptops over Cyber Monday and are sharing their top picks for shoppers below.
Best Laptop deals:
- Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple, Lenovo, Acer, Samsung and Microsoft Surface laptops at Walmart
- Save up to 63% off on HP laptops, desktops, monitors and tablets at HP.com - including sales on Spectre x360 convertible laptops, Omen gaming PCs, HP Envy laptops, Chromebook laptops and more
- Save up to $500 on high performance gaming laptops from MSI, ASUS, Lenovo & HP at Walmart
- Save up to $500 on top-rated gaming laptops at HP.com - experience the convenience of power and portability with HP's OMEN series featuring an Intel Core processor and discrete graphics
- Save up to 50% off on Dell desktops, XPS laptops, monitors and gaming PCs at the Dell.com Black Friday Sale
- Save up to $150 on Lenovo Yoga, ThinkPad & Ideapad laptops & 2-in-1s at Walmart - deals available on Lenovo ideapads & gaming laptops
- Save up to $839 on Apple MacBook, MacBook Air & MacBook Pro laptops at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated 2019 Apple MacBook models
- Save up to 43% on HP Chromebooks at HP.com - shop the HP Chromebook range featuring chrome OS, Intel Celeron Processors and HD touch displays
- Save up to 36% off on Microsoft Surface computers, laptops and PCs at Amazon - check deals available on top rated models including the Surface Pro 6, Pro 7 and Pro X, the Surface Go, the Surface book 2 and Surface laptop 3
- Save up to $500 on select Microsoft Surface laptops and computers at the Microsoft Store Black Friday sale
- Save up to $300 on a wide range of ASUS laptops, Chromebooks & ASUS ROG gaming PCs at Walmart
- Save up to 61% off on a wide range of laptops at Amazon - find deals on laptops for gaming, school, work, travel or high performance with offers on top-rated brands like Apple, HP, Lenovo, Acer and Microsoft
Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon's Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Walmart and Amazon offer different consumer electronics products like gaming laptops from notable brands like HP, Lenovo, Apple, Microsoft and Acer at different price ranges. HP Omen, Apple MacBook, Microsoft Surface and more models provide powerful processors, durable hardware and clear displays for maximum performance.
Are there still Cyber Monday sales this year? Cyber Monday, which follows Black Friday, typically sees top retail stores offering more discounts online, with a particular focus on gadgets and electronics.
Amazon tops the list of Cyber Monday revenues by retailer, accruing 72% of total online sales made during Cyber Monday 2018.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news.
SOURCE Consumer Walk
