The Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals of 2019: Amazon & Walmart Surface, Dell, Apple, ASUS & HP Gaming Laptop Deals Reviewed by Consumer Walk

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Cyber Monday gaming and traditional laptop deals of 2019? Consumer Walk monitor savings on Dell XPS, Apple MacBook, Microsoft Surface, HP ENVY, Lenovo ThinkPad and top-rated gaming laptops over Cyber Monday and are sharing their top picks for shoppers below.

Best Laptop deals:

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon's Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Walmart and Amazon offer different consumer electronics products like gaming laptops from notable brands like HP, Lenovo, Apple, Microsoft and Acer at different price ranges. HP Omen, Apple MacBook, Microsoft Surface and more models provide powerful processors, durable hardware and clear displays for maximum performance.

Are there still Cyber Monday sales this year? Cyber Monday, which follows Black Friday, typically sees top retail stores offering more discounts online, with a particular focus on gadgets and electronics.

Amazon tops the list of Cyber Monday revenues by retailer, accruing 72% of total online sales made during Cyber Monday 2018.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Consumer Walk