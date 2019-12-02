The Best Cyber Monday Microwave & Toaster Oven Deals for 2019: List of Smart Oven, Smart Oven, Air Fryer, Microwave & Toaster Oven Deals Rounded Up by Consumer Articles
Cyber Monday oven, toaster & microwave deals for 2019 are here, compare the best savings on a wide range of ovens at Walmart & Amazon from trusted brands such as Breville
Dec 02, 2019, 02:40 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best oven, toaster & microwave deals for Cyber Monday 2019? Deals researchers at Consumer Articles have found the best savings on best-selling smart ovens, microwave ovens, convection ovens, air fryers and toaster ovens. Links to the best live deals are listed below.
Best microwave, air fryer & toaster oven deals:
- Save up to 23% on OSORI, Breville, Cuisinart & other trusted oven brands at Amazon
- Save up to $127 on Farberware, Ninja, Philips, COSORI & more top-rated air fryers at Amazon - check live prices on top-selling brands including NuWave air fryers & Cuisinart toaster oven air fryers
- Save up to $100 on Breville smart ovens at Amazon
- Save on a wide range of microwave, toaster, convection & smart ovens at Walmart - check live prices on top-rated brands including Hamilton Beach, Oster, Black & Decker & more
- Save up to 30% on highly rated air fryers at Walmart
- Save up to 28% on Hamilton Beach, Mainstays, GE & other microwave oven brands at Walmart - save on an array of compact, large & over-the-range microwaves
Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive.
Basic kitchen appliances include an oven, toaster and microwave, among many others. For people who are always on the go, these three appliances help make life a lot easier. For instance, a toaster is commonly used during breakfast or when making sandwiches. A microwave oven offers convenience when heating ready-to-eat meals. There are also smart ovens available for cooking remotely while on the road.
Is there a difference between the deals offered on Black Friday and Cyber Monday? The Monday that follows Black Friday is named Cyber Monday because of the emphasis on new online deals that launch on the final day of the Black Friday sales period. Bigger discounts are normally launched on top electronics and big-ticket items on Cyber Monday.
Amazon noted that Cyber Monday 2018 was its biggest sales event ever at the time.
