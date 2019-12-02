The Best Cyber Monday Tablet 2019 Deals: Samsung Galaxy, Amazon, Apple & More Tablet Sales Listed by Save Bubble
Compare the latest tablet Cyber Monday 2019 deals and enjoy instant savings on Android, Amazon and Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets
Dec 02, 2019, 04:00 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best Cyber Monday tablet deals are being listed below by the sales experts at Save Bubble. Find savings on iPad, Amazon Fire HD, Samsung Galaxy Tab and Nabi tablet for kids.
Best Tablet deals:
- Save up to 52% on Windows, Samsung, Android, Apple iPad and LeapFrog kids tablets at Walmart
- Save up to 54% on a wide range of tablets at Amazon - check the latest prices on best-selling Amazon Fire tablets, Samsung Galaxy Tabs, Android tablets & Nabi DreamTab tablets for kids
- Save up to $70 on Amazon Fire HD & Fire kids tablets at Amazon
- Save up to $80 on nabi kids tablets - on sale now at Amazon
Best Apple iPad deals:
- Save up to 78% off on Apple iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro & iPad mini (including the latest 7th Gen models) - get a brand new iPad for as little as $99.99 at Sprint.com (ends 1/9)
- iPad 7th Gen for $99.99 - for a limited time get the Apple iPad 7th Generation for just $99.99 at Sprint. While supplies last (ends 1/9)"
- Save up to 46% on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad Mini tablets at Amazon
- Save up to 40% on the Apple iPad Mini, iPad Pro & iPad Air at Walmart
Best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals:
- Save up to 30% on Samsung Galaxy Tab A, S6, S4 & E Lite tablets - at Walmart
- Save up to 66% on Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets at Amazon
- Save up to 70% on Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Book2 & more Galaxy Tab devices - find the latest Galaxy Tab tablets and 2-in-1 devices on sale at Sprint.com
Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. Visit Amazon's Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Tablets are highly versatile gadgets, ranging from being casual entertainment devices, such as the Amazon Fire and Samsung Galaxy Tab, all the way to professional-level portable computers, such as the iPad Pro. Notably, Android tablets provide a much deeper selection for children, with offerings from Nabi, LeapFrog, Dragon Touch, and more aimed at providing educational apps and games in kid-friendly cases.
Do retailers still offer discounts on Cyber Monday? Black Friday deals typically last until Cyber Monday three days later. Retailers also usually offer new items and additional discounts that are only available online during Cyber Monday itself.
Cyber Monday in 2018 was Amazon's most lucrative sales event ever at the time.
