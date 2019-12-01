The Best Cyber Monday TV Deals 2019 (32, 50, 55, 65 Inch): 4K Smart TVs, LG, Apple, Sony & Samsung TVs Deals Reviewed by The Consumer Post
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best HD, UHD and 4K TV Cyber Monday 2019 deals? Sales experts at The Consumer Post track TV prices and have rounded up the best 55 inch, 65 inch, 70 inch and larger 4K TV deals for shoppers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best TV deals:
- Save up to 62% on a wide range of smart TVs and 4K TVs at Walmart - check live prices on 32, 50, 55 inch, 65 inch & 70 inch smart TVs from LG, Sony, Toshiba, TCL & other top brands
- Save up to $1,304 on 32, 50, 55, 65 & 70-inch TVs at Walmart - save on bestselling flat and curved screen LED TVs with Ultra HD and HDR video quality and smart TV features
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of Samsung Smart TVs at Walmart - check the latest deals on 4K TVs, LED TVs & save up to $800 on Samsung televisions
- Save up to $1,000 on a wide range of 4K TVs at Walmart - including discounts on best-selling Samsung, Vizio, TCL, LG and Roku TVs
- Save on Apple TV 4K, Apple TV (4th Gen) & Apple Remotes
- Save up to $600 on smart TVs at Amazon
- Save up to $200 on Roku TVs at Amazon - Roku offers access to 500,000+ movies and TV shows
- Save up to $902 on a wide range of top rated LG TV models at Amazon - check live prices on 32, 50, 55 inch, 65 inch & 70 inch LED & OLED TVs with up to 4K Ultra HD & HDR resolution
- Save up to $350 on a wide range of LG Full HD & OLED TVs at Walmart.com
- Save up to 62% on best-selling Sony 4K TVs at Walmart - check live prices on 43 inch, 48 inch, 55 inch, 65 inch, 75 inch & 85 inch Sony 4K TVs, including bundle deals with soundbars and wall mount kits
- Save up to $1,501 on select Sony TVs at Amazon
A smart TV is capable of connecting to the internet and streaming shows directly. A 70 inch 4k TV with smart features enables users to enjoy smooth and clear movie streaming from a short distance away. Walmart on Amazon stocks a large selection of 55 inch, 65 inch and other size televisions from big brands like Samsung, LG and Sony. These are expected to go on sale on Black Friday 2019.
Are Cyber Monday discounts any different to Black Friday sales? A large number of retailers culminate their Black Friday sales on Cyber Monday, offering new online deals on electronics and tech products in addition to further price reductions on existing Black Friday deals.
Amazon leads other online retailers in Cyber Monday sales with 72% of all online sales in 2018 coming from purchases made on their website.
