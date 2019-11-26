The Best Dell Desktop & Laptop Black Friday Deals (2019): List of Dell XPS, Inspiron & Alienware Gaming PC Savings Shared by Saver Trends

BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Friday Dell laptop, gaming PC and monitor deals are here. Experts at Saver Trends have compared the best Dell Inspiron and XPS laptops and Alienware gaming desktop PC deals for 2019 and are listing them below.

Black Friday sales run for a limited time.

Dell is considered to be one of the most successful laptop and desktop manufacturers out there. Those who want a laptop that can also be used as a tablet can choose between the Dell XPS 13 and Dell XPS 15. The XPS 13 is a favorite among productivity workers while the XPS 15 is perfect for graphics work. However, they are more difficult to connect to an external monitor unlike the Dell Alienware and Dell Inspiron series.

What time do Black Friday sales begin at Walmart and Amazon? This year's Thanksgiving takes place on November 28th. As Black Friday and Cyber Monday always fall after Thanksgiving, shoppers should mark November 29th and December 2nd in their calendar for this year's big sales events.

Amazon's Black Friday sales start in the beginning of November and continue past Cyber Monday into early December. The sales week leading up to Black Friday remains the most important for shoppers due to the number of deals on offer. Holiday savings are also available in Walmart much earlier than usual, as the retailer offers special deals on toys, gadgets, kitchenware and furniture starting from October 25. Walmart normally begins their Black Friday event online on Thanksgiving Eve and in stores the following night.

Cyber Monday has become such a large shopping event that sales often run well past Monday into the week for many large retailers. Amazon in particular is known to offer an extension on deals for up to a week after Cyber Monday ends.

