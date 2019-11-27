The Best Dell Desktop, Laptop, Gaming PC & Monitor Black Friday Deals for 2019: Dell Inspiron, XPS, Alienware Computer & Dell Ultrasharp Monitor Savings Shared by Spending Lab

BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find all the best Dell desktop, laptop and monitor deals for Black Friday 2019. The list below contains links to the top Dell Ultrasharp monitor and Dell Inspiron, Alienware, XPS 13, XPS 15 and XPS 8930 computer deals, as reviewed and updated by the team at Spending Lab.

Dell is a brand that manufactures desktop computers, monitors, laptops and computer accessories. The company's 2019 offerings are the Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15. Dell also creates Alienware, the widely recognized sub-brand for gaming desktops and laptops. Dell Inspiron like the 3000 series, 5000 series, and the 7000 series are 2-in-1 laptops that are very functional for home and office use.

How did the term 'Black Friday' start? Black Friday is infamous for the shopping frenzy caused by large discounts offered by nearly every retail outlet during the Thanksgiving weekend. The name is said to derive from this day of traffic jams, jammed city streets and general mayhem.

