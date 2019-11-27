The Best Dell Desktop, Laptop, Gaming PC & Monitor Black Friday Deals for 2019: Dell Inspiron, XPS, Alienware Computer & Dell Ultrasharp Monitor Savings Shared by Spending Lab
Compare Dell Black Friday 2019 deals and save now on Dell XPS 15, XPS 13 & XPS 8930 desktops, Dell Alienware & Inspiron gaming laptops & PCs, & Dell Ultrasharp monitors
Nov 27, 2019, 09:00 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find all the best Dell desktop, laptop and monitor deals for Black Friday 2019. The list below contains links to the top Dell Ultrasharp monitor and Dell Inspiron, Alienware, XPS 13, XPS 15 and XPS 8930 computer deals, as reviewed and updated by the team at Spending Lab.
Best Dell deals:
- Save up to 50% off on a wide range of Dell laptops, desktops and monitors at Amazon - check the latest deals on top-rated models like the Dell XPS 13, XPS 15, Alienware and Inspiron 15 3000
- Save up to 50% off on Dell desktops, laptops, monitors and gaming PCs at the Dell Black Friday sale
- Save up to $505 on Dell XPS laptops & PCs at the Dell Black Friday sale
- Save up to $200 on Dell laptops, desktops and monitors at Walmart
- Save up to $140 on Dell Ultrasharp monitors at Walmart
- Save up to $445 on Dell XPS 13 & 15 laptops at Amazon - check for deals on the XPS 13 Developer, XPS 13 Touch and XPS 15 in various colors and sizes
- Save up to $330 on Dell Alienware gaming desktops, laptops & monitors at Amazon - featuring the Alienware m15, m17 and Alienware Area-51m versions
- Save up to 32% on Dell Inspiron laptops at Amazon
- Save up to $200 on Dell monitors - check the latest deals on full HD, IPS & LED monitors at Amazon
Black Friday sales are time limited. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Black Friday home page. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Dell is a brand that manufactures desktop computers, monitors, laptops and computer accessories. The company's 2019 offerings are the Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15. Dell also creates Alienware, the widely recognized sub-brand for gaming desktops and laptops. Dell Inspiron like the 3000 series, 5000 series, and the 7000 series are 2-in-1 laptops that are very functional for home and office use.
How did the term 'Black Friday' start? Black Friday is infamous for the shopping frenzy caused by large discounts offered by nearly every retail outlet during the Thanksgiving weekend. The name is said to derive from this day of traffic jams, jammed city streets and general mayhem.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Saving Lab
