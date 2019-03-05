The Best Doggone Spring Classic Car Show
THE 30TH SPRING DAYTONA TURKEY RUN
Mar 05, 2019, 11:13 ET
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 30th Spring Daytona Turkey Run presented by White Diamond welcomes thousands of beautiful classic and custom cars, a massive swap meet, arts and crafts on Artisan Alley, music, great food and drink and DOGS! The family event kicks off at 8 a.m. on Friday, March 22nd at the Daytona International Speedway, and runs through Sunday, March 24th.
There truly is something for everyone! Guests can check out:
- Dock Dogs®! Kids and adults alike will have a blast at the world's premiere aquatic canine competition. Set up inside the infield of the Daytona Speedway, dogs of all sizes will jump from a 40' dock into a 40' pool and compete in Big Air®, Extreme Vertical, & Speed Retrieve® competitions. Competition dates are March 23rd and March 24th.
- Hops and Hoods Beer Festival! Taste test local, craft and domestic beers on Saturday, March 23rd from 12PM-4PM! Beer tasting tickets are $5 for 4 samples and $10 for 10 samples. Tickets can be purchased in advance or onsite. Advanced tickets include special Hops and Hoods parking.
- Little Gobbler's Play Zone! Kids love cars and they love our Little Gobbler's Play Zone! For no additional charge our little gobblers will enjoy bouncy houses, an obstacle course, carnival games and more!
- Take a Kid to a Car Show - Spending quality time with a kid is the greatest gift we can give them. And sharing our appreciation for collector cars is a great way to nurture their interest in a hobby that can be enjoyed together for many years to come. The first 500 kids to enter will get a special Turkey Run gift.
- Annual classic car parade lap around the track! Registered show cars will enjoy a fun lap around the iconic Daytona International Speedway track on Sunday, March 24th at 2pm.
Spectator admission is $10 Friday and Saturday and $5 on Sunday with free parking. Children under 11 are free when accompanied by an adult. Show hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
More information can be found at www.TurkeyRun.com.
MEDIA CONTACT
Jennifer Labonte
Jennifer@turkeyrun.com
386.341.8097
SOURCE Daytona Turkey Run
