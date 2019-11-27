The Best Dyson Black Friday 2019 Deals: Dyson Animal & Absolute Cordless Vacuums, Supersonic Hair Dryers & Pure Cool Purifier Sales Listed by Consumer Articles

BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's our expert pick of the best Dyson vacuum, purifier and hair dryer Black Friday deals, reviewed and published by the Black Friday sales team at Consumer Articles.

Best Dyson vacuum deals:

● Save up to $150 on Dyson V7 vacuums at Amazon

● Save up to 40% on Dyson V8 vacuum cleaners at Amazon

● Save up to $200 on Dyson V10 Animal & Absolute cordless stick vacuum cleaners at Amazon

● Save up to 47% on a wide range of Dyson vacuum cleaners, Supersonic hair dryers and Pure Cool air purifiers at Amazons - including savings on top-rated Dyson V6, V7, V8, V10 & V11 cordless vacuums

● Save up to $250 on Dyson vacuums and hair dryers at Walmart - check the latest deals on V8, V7, V6, cordless vacuums and Dyson Supersonic hair dryers

● Save on Dyson vacuums, hair dryers, humidifiers & lighting at Dyson.com CA

Best Dyson purifier deals:

● Save up to $165 on Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifiers at Amazon

● Save up to $100 on Dyson Air Purifiers at Walmart

Best Dyson Supersonic & Airwrap deals:

● Save on the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer & more premium hairdryers at Walmart - the Dyson hair dryer has 4 heat settings, 3 airflow settings, a cold shot, ionizer and magnetic attachments including a smoothing nozzle, styling concentrator and diffuser

● Save up to $30 on Dyson Supersonic hair dryers at Amazon - the Dyson Supersonic protects hair from heat damage and increases hair smoothness and shine

● Save up to $48 on Dyson Airwrap Hair Styling at Amazon - the styling kit increases volume and shape by combining powerful airflow with controlled heat

Black Friday sales are time limited. Check out Amazon's Black Friday sale page and Walmart's Black Friday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Dyson has been a household name for innovative home cleaning solutions. At the moment, there are five choices of cordless vacuum that Dyson offers – the V11, V10, V8, V7, and V6. The Dyson V11 is the most modern yet with its high torque cleaners. All of these vacuums can be customized to have Animal or Absolute motorheads. Dyson also offers the Supersonic hair dryer that is engineered with air multiplier technology and the Pure Cool purifier fan which can capture pollution and odor.

What is the reason Black Friday is called Black Friday? The deals offered during the annual shopping holiday after Thanksgiving would lead to shoppers flocking en masse to stores, often causing major vehicle and foot traffic. This significant flurry of customers has given rise to the name Black Friday.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Consumer Articles