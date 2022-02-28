The Best Energy Source for the Active Vegan - VictuaLiV®Makes Plant-Based Living Easy with All-in-One Multivitamin

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VictuaLiV ( https://victualiv.com/ ) began producing and distributing their multivitamin as part of its mission to make plant-based living easier – offering quality, clean, sustainable nutrients to help people meet their needs and health goals. All VictuaLiV products are 100% vegan, third-party tested, and formulated with ingredients that are cruelty-free, gluten-free, and made in the USA. VictuaLiV multivitamins are available via the company's website, Vegan Fine Body in Boca Raton, Amazon.com , ShopVejii.com , and have been featured in vegan publications like The Beet, VegWorld, Vegconomist, and Green Queen.

VictuaLiV® – The Multivitamin for a Plant-Based Lifestyle

VictuaLiV's vitamin formula is scientifically proven to complement plant-based diets, offering complete worry-free nutrition for vegans, vegetarians, and others who are hyper-vigilant about purity and sourcing of the supplements they consume. VictuaLiV provides only the essentials – no fillers, unnecessary dyes, or chemicals found in so many other supplement and vitamin brands. VictuaLiV's nine essential ingredients for a vigorous, healthy, plant-based lifestyle include:

Vitamin B12: Key energy producer that supports heightened mood, better focus, enhanced memory, sustained alertness, and promotes red blood cell health. Vitamin D3: Supports proper absorption and transportation of calcium to muscles and bones; immune system function. Vitamin K2: Works with D3 to transport calcium for strong bones, robust muscles, and enhanced heart function; boosts red blood cell health. Omega-3 DHA: Sourced from marine algae, provides an essential omega-3 fatty acid that acts as an important structural component for almost all body cells; beneficial for mental health and cardiovascular wellness. Iodine: Iodine supports optimal thyroid function by heightening the body's production of critical hormones. Iron: An essential mineral for red blood cell development, along with brain, heart, and other vital organ tissues; iron boosts energy levels, physical performance, and mental clarity by increasing oxygen transfer; supplied via patented Ferrochel® – a chelated form of non-heme iron that passes through stomach and small intestine without breaking apart and is more effectively absorbed. Zinc: Enhances red blood cell health, metabolism, and energy production; strengthens body's natural defenses via the immune system and white blood cell health. Magnesium: Needed for proper muscle movement; supplied via TRAACS™ magnesium glycinate chelate and magnesium oxide. Cranberry Seed Oil: Rich source of essential omega-3 fatty acids along with vitamins A, C, E, and K – offering complete nutritional support for people on plant-based diets; supports heart, brain, circulatory, immune, bone, and digestive health; potent antioxidant.

VictuaLiV® – 5-Star Customer Testimonials

"I LOVE that it has just what I need and not a gazillion things. I love that it is curated for me! I worried that the amount of nutrients aren't enough ... now that I know I need to take 2 times a day, that's better." -Elysabeth A.

"I feel more energy, and better mental focus" -Gladys A.

"I like it! It smells like algae a bit, but not as strongly as E3 live. It's actually a bit of a pleasant smell, it smells healthy and green. Like you know you're putting plants into your body." -Sandi S.

