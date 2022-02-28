The Best Energy Source for the Active Vegan - VictuaLiV®Makes Plant-Based Living Easy with All-in-One Multivitamin
BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VictuaLiV (https://victualiv.com/) began producing and distributing their multivitamin as part of its mission to make plant-based living easier – offering quality, clean, sustainable nutrients to help people meet their needs and health goals. All VictuaLiV products are 100% vegan, third-party tested, and formulated with ingredients that are cruelty-free, gluten-free, and made in the USA. VictuaLiV multivitamins are available via the company's website, Vegan Fine Body in Boca Raton, Amazon.com, ShopVejii.com, and have been featured in vegan publications like The Beet, VegWorld, Vegconomist, and Green Queen.
VictuaLiV® – The Multivitamin for a Plant-Based Lifestyle
VictuaLiV's vitamin formula is scientifically proven to complement plant-based diets, offering complete worry-free nutrition for vegans, vegetarians, and others who are hyper-vigilant about purity and sourcing of the supplements they consume. VictuaLiV provides only the essentials – no fillers, unnecessary dyes, or chemicals found in so many other supplement and vitamin brands. VictuaLiV's nine essential ingredients for a vigorous, healthy, plant-based lifestyle include:
- Vitamin B12: Key energy producer that supports heightened mood, better focus, enhanced memory, sustained alertness, and promotes red blood cell health.
- Vitamin D3: Supports proper absorption and transportation of calcium to muscles and bones; immune system function.
- Vitamin K2: Works with D3 to transport calcium for strong bones, robust muscles, and enhanced heart function; boosts red blood cell health.
- Omega-3 DHA: Sourced from marine algae, provides an essential omega-3 fatty acid that acts as an important structural component for almost all body cells; beneficial for mental health and cardiovascular wellness.
- Iodine: Iodine supports optimal thyroid function by heightening the body's production of critical hormones.
- Iron: An essential mineral for red blood cell development, along with brain, heart, and other vital organ tissues; iron boosts energy levels, physical performance, and mental clarity by increasing oxygen transfer; supplied via patented Ferrochel® – a chelated form of non-heme iron that passes through stomach and small intestine without breaking apart and is more effectively absorbed.
- Zinc: Enhances red blood cell health, metabolism, and energy production; strengthens body's natural defenses via the immune system and white blood cell health.
- Magnesium: Needed for proper muscle movement; supplied via TRAACS™ magnesium glycinate chelate and magnesium oxide.
- Cranberry Seed Oil: Rich source of essential omega-3 fatty acids along with vitamins A, C, E, and K – offering complete nutritional support for people on plant-based diets; supports heart, brain, circulatory, immune, bone, and digestive health; potent antioxidant.
VictuaLiV® – 5-Star Customer Testimonials
"I LOVE that it has just what I need and not a gazillion things. I love that it is curated for me! I worried that the amount of nutrients aren't enough ... now that I know I need to take 2 times a day, that's better." -Elysabeth A.
"I feel more energy, and better mental focus" -Gladys A.
"I like it! It smells like algae a bit, but not as strongly as E3 live. It's actually a bit of a pleasant smell, it smells healthy and green. Like you know you're putting plants into your body." -Sandi S.
