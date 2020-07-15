The Best Exciting Action Movies This Summer on Cine Mexicano

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cine Mexicano, the country's top-rated Spanish-language movie network featuring contemporary and commercial-free programming including Mexican rancheras, comedies, drama and action, presents the best exciting action movies this summer with several elements in common: Mexican actors, effects, plots, performances and visual style to represent different stories as the season's top package movies.

Legión: A drug trafficker pretends to start a new normal life in a city built around a port, where he meets a woman to whom he confesses all his transgressions without seeing how far she is prepared to go to get a reward.

Bellezas Diabólicas: A police officer must unravel the mystery surrounding the disappearance of a law enforcement coworker. Some disturbing incidents seen to indicate that a group of beautiful, but malevolent women are behind the crime.

A la Casa del Chacal: A Commander recruits some of the most dangerous intelligence to save the country from a cruel killer. Just as the operation begins, some strange and frightening events take place.

Atentado Terrorista: During a dangerous operation an officer must defuse a bomb, which is not infrequently. There were more than 400 bombs last year, and after all he experiences, he finds the therapeutic and unconditional love only a companion animal can bring.

Terrorismo Radioactivo: A detective has to form an unlikely alliance with an outcast character when a radiative uranium enhanced villain threatens the future of the Riviera Maya residents with a dangerous explosion idea.

Travesía Infernal: A group of people in a room are awake enough to realize that they are part of an experiment to measure the effects of feelings of past guilts, which opens the gates of the hell where nobody will be safe.

Cine Mexicano is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it's currently available nationwide on most cable providers.

For more information on Cine Mexicano's programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit Olympusat networks cine mexicano.

Olympusat - Media Contact:

Jesús Piñango

Senior Director of News

[email protected]

SOURCE Cine Mexicano