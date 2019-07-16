The Best Fitbit, Garmin & Apple Watch Prime Day Deals 2019: Best Amazon Smartwatch Sales Rounded Up by Saver Trends

BOSTON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Compare the best smartwatch & activity tracker deals for Prime Day 2019. The list below contains links to the top Fitbit, Garmin & Apple Watch Prime Day deals on Amazon, as identified by the team at Saver Trends.

Best Fitbit Prime Day Deals:

● Save 20% off on the Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker - measure your calorie burn during any exercise and achieve your fitness goals with the latest Fitbit Charge model

● Save $40 on the Fitbit Versa Lite Smartwatch - track all your daily activities and receive phone notifications on this water-resistant watch

● Save $80 on the Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch - enjoy dynamic personalized workouts and step-by-step coaching with this GPS smartwatch, on sale now

● Save 62% off on the Fitbit Alta HR Fitness Tracker - keep track of workout intensity and sleep quality with Fitbit's slimmest fitness wristband

● Save 40% off on the Fitbit Ace Activity Tracker - this activity tracker for kids can help you motivate children to hit fitness goals

● Save $38 on the Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband - save on Fitbit's top-selling fitness tracker while it's on sale at Amazon

● Save up to $80 on Fitbit activity trackers & smartwatches at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on the latest Fitbit Charge 3 activity tracker & Fitbit Versa smartwatch

Best Apple Watch Prime Day Deals:

● Save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) - the latest Apple smartwatch with cellular connectivity is on sale

● Save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm) - this popular top-rated smartwatch is on sale now at Amazon

● Save 21% off on the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 38mm) - enjoy the outdoors and stay connected even without your iPhone

● Save up to $80 on Apple Watches at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS & cellular models

Best Garmin Smartwatch Prime Day Deals:

● Save $179 on the Garmin epix Smartwatch - navigate outdoor adventures with full-color mapping GPS on your wrist

● Save $155 on the Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch - track your heart rate and receive smart notifications on this device's large display

● Save 33% off on the Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire - this multisport GPS smartwatch provides outdoor navigation and smart notifications

● Save 33% off on the Garmin fēnix 5s - this premium and rugged smaller-sized smartwatch features GPS and heart rate tracking

● Save 50% off on the Garmin Forerunner 35 - this best-selling Garmin smartwatch has built-in GPS and heart-rate monitor

● Save 40% off on the Garmin vívoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch - track your workouts and make mobile payments with this extra-durable exercise companion

● Save $120 on Garmin Forerunner 735XT Bundle - enjoy 24/7 heart rate monitoring and social media sharing with this running watch

● Save 41% off on the Garmin Approach X10 - this lightweight GPS golf band is comfortable and easy-to-read

● Save $60 on the Garmin Approach S20 GPS Golf Watch - improve your golf game with its golf swing sensor and preloaded courses

● Save up to $200 on Garmin GPS Smartwatches at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on the best-selling Forerunner & vivoactive series

Prime Day deals are time-limited and certain savings are only available to Prime members. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Prime Day page .

An annual mid-summer sales event in which Amazon rolls out thousands of exclusive deals, this year's Prime Day sale is expected to break existing sales records for the online retailer. According to sales data from Feedvisor on last year's Prime Day, sales on Amazon Marketplace were up by 89 percent in the first 12 hours of the sale compared to the previous year. Shoppers purchased over five million products in each of the following categories: toys, beauty, PCs and computer accessories, apparel and kitchen products.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2019? This year Prime Day kicks off at midnight PT (3 am ET) on Monday, July 15 and runs for two days.

Consumer retail experts at Saver Trends monitor Apple Watch, Fitbit & Garmin deals to find the best savings for shoppers during online sales events. The Amazon Prime Day page is being constantly updated with new deals throughout the sale.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Saver Trends