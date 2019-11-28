The Best Furniture Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Wayfair, Ashley Homestore & Walmart Deals Reviewed by Saver Trends

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for the best Ashley Homestore and Walmart furniture Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals? Find the latest savings on bed, mattress, sofa, TV stand, dresser and other furniture collections listed below by the deals experts at Saver Trends.

Best furniture deals:

● Save up to 77% on quality furniture, appliances & home decor with Wayfair's daily doorbuster sales - new products added daily including best-selling mattresses, recliners & TV stands

● Save up to 50% on sofas, beds, mattresses & more furniture at Ashley Furniture - deals available every day in the run up to Black Friday

● Save up to 65% on a wide range of furniture deals at Amazon - save on a wide range of sofas & couches, beds, dressers TV stands & more

● Save on a wide range of bedroom, living room, dining, office furniture & more at Walmart - save on best-selling MoDRN, Belham Living & other top-rated sofas, beds, dressers, TV stands & more

● Save up to $224 on TV stands & entertainment centers

● Save up to 53% on sectional and sleeper sofas at Walmart

● Save up to 59% on select dressers at Walmart

● Save up to $400 on Purple Hybrid Premier, Hybrid & Original mattresses & sleep bundles at the Purple Holiday sale (starts 11/14) - available sizes include California king, split king, queen, & twin among others

● Save up to 59% on Casper, Tuft & Needle, Purple Mattress & more mattress deals at Amazon

● Save up to $300 on sofas at Amazon

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Visit Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Decorating a home requires a keen eye for good furniture. A TV stand should have sufficient height for watching and match the television width and size of the screen. The good dresser is the one with an adequate number of drawers for accessories and other styling products. The sofa set must have good comfortable cushions and durable frames. When shopping for the right bed, the mattress should be tested if its relaxing enough for sleeping.

Does Amazon have Black Friday sales? Walmart and Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales run each year and are the two most popular holiday season sales.

Internet Retailer recently reported Amazon.com, Inc. as the number one US web retailer in its 2019 Top 1000, a report that ranks 1,000 top online brands and retailers in the US according to their e-commerce sales. Consumers can browse deals across every category on Amazon during Black Friday. More offers are also introduced over the weekend.

Walmart's online sales grew by 23% year-on-year during last year's Black Friday sale, trailing Amazon's 25% increase in revenue during the same shopping period.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Saver Trends