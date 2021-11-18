The Best Gift for Couples this Holiday is Basquettes

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding the perfect gift makes the holidays very stressful especially this year with the shortages of goods; the uncertainty of the on-going pandemic; and the rising inflation. What would people like this year? How about a cooking tool that can be used in both an oven or on the grill? How about cookware/grillware that makes cooking easier, faster and healthier? How about cookware/grillware that is dishwasher and metal utensil safe? How about one multi-use tool that can be used to air-fry, grill, smoke, roast, rotisserie, dehydrate and crisp?

Basquettes: Use to Air-fry, Grill, Smoke, Roast, Rotisserie, Dehydrate, Crisp + Cool. The Everything Basket for Ovens & Grills. The Everything Basket for Ovens and Grills - 6 pieces with endless possibilities. Use to air-fry, grill, smoke, roast, rotisserie, dehydrate, crisp and cool. Perfect gift for both novice and experienced cooks and grillers.

Basquettes, The Everything Basket is the answer! Basquettes is comprised of two multi-functional and multi-positional nesting baskets, each of different heights, that feature removable and adjustable tops, plus patent-pending intertwining legs, allowing users to easily stack, flip and cook multiple levels of different foods at the same time, whether on the grill or in the oven. This six-piece set allows the user to mix and match the pieces to achieve endless cooking and grilling possibilities. The multi-function, Everything Basket, replaces several single-use, counter hogging gadgets like air-fryers, dehydrators, rotisserie ovens, indoor grills, grill baskets, smokers and more.

"We are all looking for better, more enjoyable ways to make delicious healthy foods," said Lauren Wilmot, the 28-year-old president of Basquettes. "When my mom, who is my partner, and I first saw a bulky air-fryer with a tiny cooking basket, we knew we could create something better because an air-fryer is just a heating element like your oven. Our original idea was to utilize your existing convection or regular oven and make a high-capacity basket set that could be stacked to accommodate enough food for a crowd and could be easily flipped over in one motion. However, as we made prototypes and had our friends and family test them out for us and give suggestions, we expanded the functionality to make them work on the grill which meant we had to make the legs removable. One of the most fun parts of creating this fabulous new product has been trying out new ways to use Basquettes like when we realized you could rotisserie a chicken in the oven or on the grill!"

"As versatile as it is innovative, Basquettes empowers you to unleash your culinary creativity," said Elizabeth Wilmot, vice president of Basquettes. "We love smoking foods on our smoker but it takes a really long time to heat up and we usually don't have that much time so instead we place a foil packet of flavored hardwood under the baskets with the legs attached and boom - we have smoked foods – yes chicken wings are our favorite! My son-in-law is a freak for beef jerky so I marinated a bunch of beef then slow cooked it in the oven using both baskets and the tops as racks to make him a huge tray of jerky with spicy seasoning which is his favorite. You can do so many things with The Everything Basket! It really is the perfect holiday gift! Basquettes can be purchased at https://basquettes.cooking/ or on Amazon for a sale price of $158."

About Basquettes

Founded by a dynamic mother-daughter duo, Basquettes is an all-in-one cooking and grilling tool designed to make easier, faster and heathier food.The heightened position of the wire baskets enables grease to drip through and air to circulate, resulting in healthy eats and fast cooking times. Visit www.basquettes.cooking.

