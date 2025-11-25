The Best Gift for Someone Grieving This Holiday Season

Matt Fraser & Jennifer Blakeley Introduce Life's QR - A Modern Way to Honor a Loved One

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, ON, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - The holidays are often the hardest time of year for those grieving a loss. This season, America's top psychic medium Matt Fraser and Canadian entrepreneur Jennifer Blakeley introduce a gift that brings comfort, connection, and a place for memories to live on: Life's QR , the award-winning digital memorial platform helping families honor their loved ones in a deeply meaningful and modern way.

Celebrity psychic medium Matt Fraser shares why preserving family stories matters as he talks about his grandmother’s legacy. In the photo, his wife scans the Life’s QR memorial placed on her headstone - instantly opening a digital tribute filled with memories, photos, and stories. Fraser explains that this simple scan ensures future generations will truly know who she was, far beyond the name and dates etched in stone. (CNW Group/Life's QR) Your loved one is so much more than a name and two dates on a headstone. A lifetime of stories, memories, and moments can’t fit on stone alone. With Life’s QR, you can share their photos, videos, and legacy with a simple scan. Tell the story behind the dash — because every life deserves to be remembered. (CNW Group/Life's QR)

A true legacy can't fit on a headstone or urn. A life is bigger than a name, two dates, and a dash. The real stories - the laughter, the traditions, the photos, the moments that shaped a family - live far beyond what stone can hold. Life's QR fills the "dash," preserving the memories that deserve to be remembered.

Life's QR connects a beautifully crafted QR sign to a secure online tribute page where families can share stories, photos, videos, and cherished details that don't fit on a headstone. With one quick scan, visitors access an ever-growing memorial they can revisit during the holidays and for generations to come.

Fraser - known from Meet the Frasers and regular national TV appearances - has become the most trusted voice in grief support. Blakeley, a longtime photographer whose work has been featured worldwide, also created viral storytelling projects like the Christmas Food Court Flash Mob and Alphabet Photography . Her career has been dedicated to capturing meaningful moments - making Life's QR a natural extension of her life's work.

"Life's QR gives people a way to keep their loved one close," says Blakeley.

"It's the most meaningful gift you can give someone who is grieving," adds Fraser.

With a simple one-time fee and hosting guaranteed, families can:

Share stories and unlimited text





Add up to 200 photos and videos





Build a family tree





Collect messages and pictures in a virtual guest book





Display the QR sign on a headstone, urn, photo frame, ornament, or memorial bench

This holiday season, Life's QR is being recognized as the best grief-support gift of the year - a comforting way to honor a life, preserve a legacy, and keep memories alive.

Learn more: LifesQR.com

SOURCE Life's QR