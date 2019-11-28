The Best HP Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2019): List of Savings on HP Spectre x360, Omen, Envy, Pavilion, Chromebook & Ultrabook PCs Shared by Retail Fuse
A review of the best HP Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals right now, featuring the top desktop, laptop and tablet sales
Nov 28, 2019, 08:40 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the top Black Friday & Cyber Monday HP deals for 2019? Deals experts at Retail Fuse have compared savings on popular HP laptops, PCs, monitors and gaming gear and are listing the best live deals below.
Best HP deals:
- Save up to 63% off on HP laptops, desktops, monitors and tablets at HP.com - including sales on Spectre x360 convertible laptops, Omen gaming PCs, HP Envy laptops, Chromebook laptops and more
- Save up to 60% on a wide range of HP laptops, PCs, monitors & printers at Walmart
- Save up to $400 on the top-rated HP Spectre X360 laptop at HP.com
- Save up to $700 on HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptops - at Walmart
- Save up to $400 on HP's top-rated Omen series gaming computers at HP.com - including discounts on top-rated high-performance HP Omen laptops and desktops
- Save up to $600 on HP Omen & Pavilion gaming PCs and laptops - at Walmart
- Save up to $250 on top-rated HP Envy laptops and desktop computers at HP.com - featuring many versions like the All-In-One desktop, the Envy x360 and Envy x2
- Save up to 40% on HP Chromebooks - check the latest deals on HP Chromebook 11, 14 & X360 at Walmart
- Save up to $70 on HP Chromebooks at HP.com - shop the HP Chromebook range featuring chrome OS, Intel Celeron Processors and HD touch displays
- Save up to 52% on HP monitors at HP.com - including savings on best-selling IPS & LED Backlit monitors
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of HP computers, laptops and desktops at Amazon - find deals on popular laptop ranges including Spectre x360, Envy, Chromebook and pavilion laptops as well as the top-rated Omen gaming computer series
Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals.
HP offers a wide array of laptop choices for different customer preferences. For those who love gaming, the HP Omen is the best choice as it offers a powerhouse of high-grade specs making it ever-ready for battle. For those who prefer portability and would rather go for laptops or tablets than a desktop PC, HP offers various models like the Spectre x360, HP Envy, the HP Chromebook, the HP Pavilion, and the Ultrabook. Not only are these models super handy to carry around but they also have amazing battery life, perfect for the user who is always on the go.
