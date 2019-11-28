The Best HP Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2019): List of Savings on HP Spectre x360, Omen, Envy, Pavilion, Chromebook & Ultrabook PCs Shared by Retail Fuse

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the top Black Friday & Cyber Monday HP deals for 2019? Deals experts at Retail Fuse have compared savings on popular HP laptops, PCs, monitors and gaming gear and are listing the best live deals below.

Best HP deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

HP offers a wide array of laptop choices for different customer preferences. For those who love gaming, the HP Omen is the best choice as it offers a powerhouse of high-grade specs making it ever-ready for battle. For those who prefer portability and would rather go for laptops or tablets than a desktop PC, HP offers various models like the Spectre x360, HP Envy, the HP Chromebook, the HP Pavilion, and the Ultrabook. Not only are these models super handy to carry around but they also have amazing battery life, perfect for the user who is always on the go.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Retail Fuse