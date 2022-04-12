The best in Spanish-language cinema arrives at Sky México with Atrescine

The Atresmedia Internacional channel is now available in the FUN and Platinum packages offered by the DTH operator

Atrescine adds new content every month to its already large catalog of titles in all genres

MADRID, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Atrescine makes its debut this April on Sky México, joining the ranks of Antena 3, Atreseries, and ¡HOLA! TV. Atrescine is now available with the FUN (channel 428) and Platinum (channel 1433) packages offered by the leading DTH operator in Mexico and Central America.

By incorporating Atrescine, Sky México joins the list of operators already offering the entire portfolio of Atresmedia's international channels.