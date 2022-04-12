The best in Spanish-language cinema arrives at Sky México with Atrescine
Apr 12, 2022, 10:00 ET
The Atresmedia Internacional channel is now available in the FUN and Platinum packages offered by the DTH operator
Atrescine adds new content every month to its already large catalog of titles in all genres
MADRID, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Atrescine makes its debut this April on Sky México, joining the ranks of Antena 3, Atreseries, and ¡HOLA! TV. Atrescine is now available with the FUN (channel 428) and Platinum (channel 1433) packages offered by the leading DTH operator in Mexico and Central America.
By incorporating Atrescine, Sky México joins the list of operators already offering the entire portfolio of Atresmedia's international channels.
For Mar Martínez-Raposo, head of Atresmedia Internacional, "Atrescine is in a good place as it achieves a considerable degree of maturity and recognition while retaining the ability to continue growing in key markets."
Subscribers to the Televisa- and DirecTV-owned operator will enjoy access to new content every month, including films directed by Spanish masters like Pedro Almodóvar, José Luis García, and Fernando Trueba, and starring renowned actors like Javier Bardem, Carmen Maura, Antonio Banderas, and Penélope Cruz.
About Atresmedia Internacional
Atresmedia Internacional manages the ATRESMEDIA group and its four international channels: Antena 3, Atreseries, ¡HOLA! TV, and Atrescine, as well as the Atresplayer Premium platform. A leading producer and distributor of Spanish-language content, ATRESMEDIA is also the European operator with the most foreign channels on offer, with a large presence in all Spanish-speaking nations of Latin America, not to mention the US, Canada, and Europe. Atresmedia Internacional demonstrates its commitment to quality and variety in the wide array of content it offers.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1783416/A3CINE_Sky.jpg
SOURCE Atresmedia Internacional
Share this article