The Best Lawyers in America© 2022 Lists 4 Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the release of the annual The Best Lawyers in America© guide by Best Lawyers®, the trial law firm of Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn has been acclaimed yet again. Four of its partners were chosen for inclusion in the renowned guide for their premier legal work in San Francisco, CA:

June P. Bashant (Listed since 2019)

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

John M. Feder (Listed since 2013)

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Cynthia B. McGuinn (Listed since 2008)

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Timothy G. Tietjen (Listed since 2013)

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Best Lawyers only leaves room for the top 6% of the nation's private practice attorneys. It requires each nominee, regardless of whether they have been listed previously, to undergo a rigorous peer review to earn a listing. Thus, a spot in its annual The Best Lawyers in America guide is indicative of the respect an attorney has earned from their peers.

Attorneys Bashant, Feder, McGuinn, and Tietjen are very honored to have been listed in The Best Lawyers in America 2022. Thank you to their peers for recognizing their zealous advocacy on behalf of wronged individuals throughout the Bay Area.

Founded in 1980, Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn is nationally renowned for the acumen and aggressive advocacy of its attorney team. Overall, the firm has secured more than $500 million in recoveries for its clients. To book a free consultation, go to rftmlaw.com. For more information about Best Lawyers, kindly visit bestlawyers.com.

SOURCE Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn