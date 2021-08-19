The Best Lawyers in America© 2022 Lists Dr. Sam Cullan, Esq. for Legal Advocacy in Kansas City, MO

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samuel K. Cullan, M.D., J.D., an attorney at the nationally acclaimed trial law firm of Cullan & Cullan, has been chosen for a listing in The Best Lawyers in America© 2022, an annual legal ranking guide by Best Lawyers®.

It is a notable accomplishment to be listed in The Best Lawyers in America, as the annual guide's selection process hinges on the results of a rigorous peer review. Best Lawyers asks top-rated attorneys to review nominees within their geographic and legal practice areas to determine whether a listing in the upcoming edition is warranted. Since only the top 6% of the nation's attorneys are listed in the published guide, the competition is fierce.

In The Best Lawyers in America 2022, Best Lawyers recognized Dr. Sam Cullan for his work in Kansas City, Missouri in the following legal practice areas:

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Best Lawyers has listed Dr. Sam Cullan in The Best Lawyers in America for his esteemed legal advocacy since 2015. Further, he was named the Best Lawyers Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs "Lawyer of the Year" in Kansas City in 2016, 2019, and 2021. Only the highest-scoring Best Lawyers candidate in each practice area and location is granted the "Lawyer of the Year" award.

Dr. Sam Cullan's in-depth knowledge as a medical doctor, engineer, and attorney helps him recover the full compensation owed to his clients, regardless of the case's complexity. He primarily represents clients in medical malpractice, catastrophic injury, and wrongful death cases. What's more, he is a renowned advocate for those who have sustained brain and spine injuries, as well as for children who have suffered birth injuries at the hands of negligent health care professionals. Super Lawyers®, Kansas City Business Journal, and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum have also acclaimed him for his work.

To learn more about Dr. Sam Cullan, Esq. and his practice at Cullan & Cullan, kindly visit doctorspracticinglaw.com. Further information about Best Lawyers may be found at bestlawyers.com.

