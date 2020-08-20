The Best Lawyers in America Recognizes Two Trial Lawyers from The Kim Law Firm

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston trial lawyers John H. Kim and Denise H. Kim of The Kim Law Firm have earned selection to the 2021 list of Best Lawyers in America. Honored for their work in commercial litigation, this will be Mr. Kim's fourth consecutive year to be named and Ms. Kim's second.

Best Lawyers in America is the legal industry's oldest peer-reviewed guide and is widely considered to be the premiere list for showcasing the country's leading attorneys. Best Lawyers honorees are selected through a rigorous peer-review survey that includes confidential evaluations by other lawyers in the same and related specialties. Attorneys are not permitted to pay any fee to participate in or be included on its lists.

"We are extremely honored to be recognized for another year as premiere attorneys serving our commercial and business clients," said firm founder Mr. Kim. "This designation is a tribute to the talent and dedication of our entire team, and we will use this honor to continue delivering smart representation and desired results for our clients."

Mr. Kim's legal work has earned many professional honors, including recognition by Texas Super Lawyers since the list was first published in 2003. He also maintains the highest AV-Preeminent peer review rating in the national LexisNexis/Martindale-Hubbell legal directory and is Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

As a former prosecutor in the Harris County Attorney's Office and now civil trial lawyer, Ms. Kim is well-versed in a broad range of commercial litigation. She focuses her practice on complex business disputes, including litigation involving construction defects, professional responsibility for financial professionals, products and premises liability, insurance coverage and defense, derivative shareholder claims, legal malpractice, the Deceptive Trade Practices Act (DTPA), breach-of-contract actions, trade-secret claims, and oil & gas matters.

The Kim Law Firm has recovered more than half a billion dollars for clients through aggressive litigation. Its clients include entrepreneurs, business start-ups, mid-sized companies, and established national and international corporations. Mr. Kim and his firm represent plaintiffs and defendants nationwide in oil & gas litigation, fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, securities litigation, claims of tortious interference, price fixing and other antitrust actions. For more information about The Kim Law Firm and its attorneys, visit www.thekimlawfirm.com.

