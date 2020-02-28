AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This February marks an occasion so special it only happens once every four years – a leap year. To celebrate, companies and brands are offering unique February 29-themed sales of their own. For shoppers who are lucky enough to be born on leap day, you are in even more luck, as some of the best leap year deals and freebies are available exclusively to "leaplings."

For more information on how to find the best savings, and the full list of Leap Day deals and freebies, head to the RetailMeNot blog, The Real Deal.

Food & Beverage Deals:

Olive Garden: On February 29 , bring home an Olive Garden $5 Take Home entrée for just $2.29 (get it?) with a choice between Fettuccine Alfredo, Five Cheese Ziti al Forno and Spaghetti with Meat Sauce. If your birthday falls on February 29 , you'll also get four free dolicini desserts.

) between February 24–28 will receive a code for a free chicken sandwich via email on . Quiznos: Inspired by the leap day tradition in which women are encouraged to propose to their significant other, anyone that proposes to their lover—subbing a sandwich for a ring—will be entered to win free Quiznos catering at their wedding.

Leap Year Clothing Deals

Bare Necessities: Shop the site on Leap Day to get 29% off thousands of styles plus free 2-day shipping on orders over $70 .

. Reebok: Visit the site on February 29 to shop $29.99 Leap Year steals with code LEAP.

to shop Leap Year steals with code LEAP. Topshop: Get 20% off sitewide and free shipping on orders over $20 with code LEAP20.

Leap Year Travel Deals

Great Wolf Lodge : On February 29 , book a room for $29 per person at any of the 18 U.S.-based locations with code LEAPYEAR. The offer is good for Family Suites bookings between April 13 and May 21, 2020 with a minimum of two guests per room.

