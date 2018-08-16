The Best Maternity and Paternity Benefits In Utah Have Just Been Launched At Weave

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Weave, a technology and innovation leader in business software, is setting a new standard for maternity and paternity benefits. Their new policy provides generous paid time off, services and goods during the months after the baby is born.

Weave's new maternity and paternity benefits include:

12 weeks of 100% paid maternity leave

6 weeks of 100% paid paternity leave

One-year supply of natural, eco-friendly diapers

12 weeks of house cleaning

Meals twice a week, for 6 weeks

Weave baby swag

"One of our three core values is caring, and we feel the best way to show that we care about Weave employees and their families is to offer the best maternity package in Utah," said CEO Brandon Rodman. "It's incredibly important that we have women in tech, and this new policy is a step in the right direction."

Weave has consistently been a leader in creating an employee-first culture, with perks such as flexible time off, 401k matching, and work anniversary gifts.

Anniversary gifts include Patagonia coats, custom-made skis, and vacation reimbursement. Employees also get an additional $1,000 towards their vacation if they perform humanitarian service during their trip.

About Weave

Weave launched in 2014 to help bring local dental offices closer to the patients they serve by combining patient information with modern communication tools. In the last three years, Weave has diversified its service offerings and grown into other industries. Weave is backed by Y Combinator, SV Angel, A Capital, Homebrew, Crosslink Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, Pelion Ventures, and Catalyst Investors. For more information, visit www.getweave.com.

CONTACT: Benjamin Ard, 801-618-0188, digital@getweave.com

