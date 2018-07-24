The best medtech design and manufacturing sourcing in China - Medtec China 2018 Highlights released

13 exhibition zones improve the visiting experience

Medtec China 2018 has 13 exhibition zones to optimize the visiting experience, which includes Materials & Adhesives; Materials, Components and Process; Medical Manufacturing Automation; Medical Components; Packaging, Sterilization, Labelling; Ultra-Precision Machining; and Regulation. Click here to find out more.

3M, Zeus, DSM, Teleflex, Clariant, Dupont, Trelleborg, Lubrizol Corporation, Micron are once again going to join Medtec China 2018; another 100 exhibitors such as WuXi AppTec, TP Concept Sdn Bhd, Industrial Physics, MTS China, and Junkosha Inc will mark their debuts at the show. Click here to discover 2018 exhibitor list.

Germany and Singapore Pavilions upgrad ed

This year 11 companies are exhibiting at the German pavilion at Medtec China, while the Singapore welcomes eight exhibitors. This presence will augment the overall exhibition and showcase technologies and services for Medtec China visitors. These exhibitors are going to show specialty cables, automation and device manufacturing solutions, sealing detection equipment, plastic welding technology, dialyzer assembling equipment, software encryption and management services, non-standard precision components and surface treatment.

M edical electronic s exhibitor numbers b oosted

The medical electronic industry is developing dramatically. This is reflected by more suppliers being present at Medtec China this year: era-contact (Suzhou) from Germany, Junkosha Inc from Japan, as well as the domestic companies Shanghai Shenyuan Hi-temp Wire, Hottinger Baldwin (Suzhou), Hew-Kabel GmbH (Suzhou) and Foshan City Chengye Hardware will be among those with a presence.

REGULATORY STREET helps brands go global

Exhibitors in REGULATORY STREET provide comprehensive regulatory consultant services including accessing markets in North America, Europe, Japan and Canada. For example, Dr. Knoell Consult GmbH offers client-specific strategic advice for the global registration of medical devices. They assist companies in designing quality management systems and the associated support for preparation and up-keeping of technical documentation. As a leader in the medical device industry for a many years, WuXi AppTec has provided unique testing plans which can be customized at any stage of the product development life cycle. Further, Shanghai Huaxia Investment Management Co, Ltd., specializing in enterprise registration, financial agency services, trademarks, personnel and other one-stop business services. A "Regulation Lecture" will take place in this zone.

MDiT Forum and Regulation Summit 201 8 s upported by many keynote speakers

"Regulation, Quality and Technology" are three focus points of the conference theme as per usual. Keynote speakers from SHFDA, FDA and CCCMHPIE (China Chamber of Commerce of Medicines & Health Products Importers & Exporters), MDTA (Shanghai Pudong Medical Device Trade Association) and Johnson & Johnson have been invited to deliver speeches about how to improve quality through unannounced inspections, the content and requirements of databases in UDI, supervision of post-marketing medical devices after changes of regulation, the interpretation and implementation of the medical device registration system, US & EU regulatory updates and key market accessing, outsourcing and supplier management, MDSAP updates and FDA inspection, and concepts and ways of medical device design. Click here to discover the 2018 full conference agenda.

4 Free technology conferences and interesting technology theater

Apart from the paid conference, Medtec China also has many qualified free conferences and activities to enrich the visiting experience for our visitors. Four free technology conferences will focus on Next-Gen Design & New Technology, Pack&Ster, Plastic Innovation. and Dressing Materials and Technology. The Tech theater is one of the most popular activities on site, which always attracts plenty of visitors. Further, Medtec China is going to have three tracks consisting of materials, components & processing, medical automation, and German technology.

To find out more, please download the 2018 Show preview or visit our official website www.medtecchina.com

