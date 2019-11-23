The Best Microsoft Surface Laptop & Tablet Black Friday Deals (2019): List of Early Surface Go, Pro & Book Savings Shared by Deal Tomato

BOSTON, Nov. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare the top early Microsoft Surface deals for Black Friday 2019. Find up-to-date savings on Surface laptops and tablets listed below by the deals team at Deal Tomato.

The next evolution for Microsoft's professional-level range of tablets is a whole new breed of devices. The Surface Pro X marks the company's first-ever device to feature a custom-built processor inside, as well as a stylus that stows away and charges automatically. A logical leap forward from the Surface Pro 6 and 7, the Surface Pro X is now more compact than ever and is an excellent choice for digital nomads who prioritize portability. Other popular convertibles in the company's line up includes the affordable Surface Go, the detachable Surface Book 2 and the traditional Surface Laptop 3.

