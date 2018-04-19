The Best New Collaboration Platform? Zillable Named A Top Collaboration Technology Company

"It's an incredible achievement. We're honored to be selected as one of the best among the thousands of collaboration platforms currently crowding the market," says Andy Pham, founder and CEO of Zillable. "This award cements Zillable as a thought-leader, and it comes at a perfect time as we roll out video collaboration to further disrupt the collaboration space."

The collaboration space has a plethora of single dimension offerings; that is, tools that only do one thing. Their proliferation further exasperates the problems of shadow IT - the proliferation of potential security risks when departments use apps outside of their IT department's knowledge, information silos - where your important conversations and content are spread across multiple spaces that aren't cross-searchable or easily shareable, and app fatigue - that all too familiar feeling that you have far too many apps. Zillable has been chipping away at these problems by offering a single platform that already features chat, project management tools, document sharing and collaboration, note-taking and more. Users have found that use of the platform can increase productivity ten-fold. Now, the platform will be taking it a step further with the addition of video collaboration.

What makes Zillable's video collaboration unique? The ability to simultaneously and in real-time collaborate on an online document or manage a project with boards during a video call without the need for screen-sharing - though screen-sharing is also available. Further, users can create a video call room to collaborate within their own team, cross teams, cross networks, or even with other third parties not on Zillable.

"We know people work and communicate visually," notes Pham. "When you can see eye movement and facial expression while you're collaborating, you can understand each other better, enhancing communication and productivity."

With video collaboration added to its award-winning platform, Zillable works as a central communication hub, facilitating all kind of communication - chat, direct messaging, and video, not to mention communication of information in boards and online documents. Using Zillable, users can cut down their collaboration apps to one and work together better.

Zillable™ is the world's biggest collaboration platform, with native apps like chat, video, boards, online documents, and more, making work and innovation happen. For more information or to try it for free, visit www.zillable.com

