The Best of Provence Chateau de Berne and Ultimate Provence Celebrate International Rosé Day and the Estates Reopening

PROVENCE, France, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDCV celebrates International Rosé Day with the release of the 2020 vintages of Romance, Inspiration and UP Rosé in the US along with the estates reopening in France. From the Côtes de Provence these rosé wines from Château de Berne, and Ultimate Provence awaken the senses with every sip and the bottle design captures the elegance and spirit of both estates. Made by Alexis Cornu, winemaker and enologist since 2016 he showcasing the timeless authenticity of the appellation at these two celebrated estates dating back to Roman times (Berne), with his commitment to sustainability at every level.

Château de Berne is nestled in the rolling hills of Provence, in the South of France, one hour from Saint-Tropez between the villages of Lorgues and Flayosc. A remote winding road leads to the exquisite estate in its stunning, pristine natural environment.

The five-star Relais & Château de Berne estate includes a hotel and private villa accommodations, as well as a Michelin-starred restaurant "Le Jardin de Berne" which features an eco-conscious approach to fine dining and in 2021 received the new Michelin Green Star distinction, awarded for exemplary sustainable restaurant practices. Completed by the spa, cooking school and various leisure activities, Château de Berne offers food & wine lovers, athletes, adventurers, and those simply looking for quiet contemplation, the promise of an unforgettable experience.

World-famous for its rosé wines, Provence is less well-known for the outstanding variety of its terroirs. The Côtes-de-Provence appellation alone spans six vast territories, running from East to West, each with its own unique soil type, geography, and climate. Located in the Haut-Pays (Highland) area, Château de Berne is characterized by limestone hills and shallow valleys. This little known, secret backcountry of Provence yields structured reds and fruity, delicate whites and rosés. The estate combines the best of two worlds in terms of geology and altitude. The heart of Berne's vineyard, where 80 % of its vines are rooted, is located on a chalky plateau, at an altitude of 980 ft. Cool nights, combined with a broad daytime temperature range, allow the grapes to mature at a slower pace, thus enhancing the wine's freshness and delicate aromas.

Chateau de Berne Romance Rosé retails for $14.99, Chateau de Berne Inspiration Rosé $19.99 and Ultimate Provence Rosé $21.99; available where wine is sold and as trio from wine.com. The Romance bottle features a fun special effect inside the bottle, as a bubble motif appears when the wine is poured, Inspiration is an exclusive square bottle that is a tribute to the Roman architecture and a nod to the estate's long history of winemaking dating back to Roman times. Inspiration has received a 91-point score from Wine Enthusiast.

Ultimate Provence's sleek modern design features a chic boutique hotel nestled in an oasis of fresh green surroundings, and the estate makes a lasting impression. Tucked away in the hills behind Saint-Tropez, it offers guests an unexpected taste of Provence, in a remarkable atmosphere that awakens the senses and jostles the codes of this terroir's ancestral traditions. Ultimate Provence wines offer an explosion of delightful aromas and bountiful pleasures for the palate. Chef Romain Franceschi's colorfully creative and mouthwatering gourmet cuisine, a true sensorial experience in perfect harmony with the estate's wines. This is a place of epicurean and aesthetic delights, conveying the feeling of a dream-come-true getaway experience. Be it waking up in a stylish and cozy room with breathtaking views of the Notre-Dame-des-Anges mountain range, learning about the art of wine-tasting with an expert sommelier, or relaxing by the luxurious pool, UP offers a veritable oasis of charm for those seeking to chill out and enjoy life. UP received a 93-point score from Wine & Spirits.

