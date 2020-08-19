'The Best Of Rory Gallagher' To Be Released Friday, October 9, 2020 On 2LP Black Vinyl, Limited Edition Clear 2LP, 2CD, 1CD, Digital HD, Digital Standard

The comprehensive compilation includes Rory's most iconic songs compiled from across his recording career, including tracks from Rory's seminal first band Taste (1969) through to his final studio album Fresh Evidence (1990).

The Best Of Rory Gallagher will be released as a 2CD set featuring 30 tracks, including a previously unreleased collaboration with Jerry Lee Lewis. The album will also be released on 2LP black vinyl, limited-edition 2LP clear vinyl available only at uDiscover Music and The Sound of Vinyl, a 15-track single CD, as well as digital HD and digital standard.

Unearthed from the Rory Gallagher Archives is a special bonus track "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction [Alternate Version]" by Jerry Lee Lewis featuring Rory Gallagher – a rare outtake taken from Jerry Lee Lewis' famous 1973 London Sessions featuring Rory singing and playing the Rolling Stones' classic alongside the legendary Jerry Lee Lewis. The previously unreleased rarity is featured on the 2CD version and digital versions of the album, and as a limited-edition 7" vinyl single available only at uDiscover Music and The Sound of Vinyl online stores. "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction [Alternate Version]" is available as an instant grat track today with preorders of the album, and on all streaming and download services, here. The 7" inch picture sleeve features a rare archive photo of Rory and Jerry Lee Lewis from Jerry Lee's 1973 London Sessions. The B-side features "Cruise On Out" (4:42) taken from Rory's critically acclaimed album Photo Finish (1978).



If ever there was a "musician's musician" then that accolade belongs to Rory Gallagher. Renowned for his blistering live performances and highly respected for his dedication to his craft, he died in 1995, aged just 47. His reputation has continued to flourish in the years since. Indeed, some of rock's most seminal figures, from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, Joe Satriani to Joe Bonamassa, Queen's Brian May to The Smiths' Johnny Marr, Slash of Guns N' Roses to the Edge of U2, have cited him as an influence. Rory remains a touchstone for all would-be guitar heroes in the 21st Century.

When asked "How does it feel to be the best guitarist in the world," Jimi replied,

"I don't know, why don't you go and ask Rory Gallagher." – Jimi Hendrix

"The man who got me back into the blues." – Eric Clapton

"There are a million guys who sound like Stevie Ray Vaughan, but I never heard anybody who could really pull off sounding like Rory Gallagher." – Slash

"As soon as I heard Cradle Rock, I was hooked. I thought, 'This is what I want to be when I grow up." – Joe Bonamassa

"I really liked Rory, he was fine guitarist and singer and lovely man." – Jimmy Page

"He was just a magician, he's one of the very few people of that time who could make his guitar do anything it seemed. It just seemed to be magic. I remember looking at that battered Stratocaster and thinking "how does that come out of there?" – Brian May

"The man who changed my musical life was Rory Gallagher, I picked up a guitar because of him." – Johnny Marr

"A beautiful man and an amazing guitar player. He was a very sensitive man and a great musician." – The Edge

"An amazing player, very spirited... he had a particular sound using that Stratocaster and he really got it because of the brute force in the way that he played, he just had such a passion about it." – Joe Satriani

"Rory was the one to measure yourself against. He was a real credit to music and pushed it to another level altogether." – Peter Frampton

RORY GALLAGHER THE BEST OF RORY GALLAGHER [2CD/DIGITAL, 2LP with 7" single, 1CD]

2CD/DIGITAL

CD1





1 Taste What's Going On (from 1970's 'On The Boards' LP) 2:48 2 Rory Gallagher Shadow Play (from 1978's 'Photo Finish' LP 4:47 3 Rory Gallagher Follow Me (from 1979's 'Top Priority' LP) 4:40 4 Rory Gallagher Tattoo'd Lady (from 1973's 'Tattoo' LP) 4:41 5 Rory Gallagher All Around Man (from 1975's 'Against The Grain' LP) 6:15 6 Rory Gallagher I Fall Apart (from 1971's 'Rory Gallagher' LP) 5:12 7 Rory Gallagher Daughter Of The Everglades (from 1973's 'Blueprint' LP) 6:12 8 Rory Gallagher Calling Card (from 1976's 'Calling Card' LP) 5:24 9 Rory Gallagher I'm Not Awake Yet (from 1971's 'Deuce' LP) 5:37 10 Rory Gallagher Just The Smile (from 1971's 'Rory Gallagher' LP) 3:41 11 Rory Gallagher Out Of My Mind (from 1971's 'Deuce' LP) 3:06 12 Rory Gallagher Edged In Blue (from 1976's 'Calling Card' LP) 5:29 13 Rory Gallagher Philby (from 1979's 'Top Priority' LP) 3:50 14 Taste It's Happened Before, It'll Happen Again (from 1970's 'On The Boards' LP) 6:33 15 Rory Gallagher Crest Of A Wave (from 1971's 'Deuce' LP) 5:54















CD2





1 Rory Gallagher Bad Penny (from 1979's 'Top Priority' LP) 4:04 2 Rory Gallagher Walk On Hot Coals (from 1973's 'Blueprint' LP) 7:02 3 Taste Blister On The Moon (from 1969's 'Taste' LP) 3:27 4 Rory Gallagher Loanshark Blues (from 1987's 'Defender' LP) 4:27 5 Rory Gallagher Bought & Sold (from 1975's 'Against The Grain' LP) 3:26 6 Rory Gallagher A Million Miles Away (from 1973's 'Tattoo' LP) 6:56 7 Rory Gallagher Wheels Within Wheels (from 2010's 'Notes From San Francisco' LP) 3:38 8 Rory Gallagher Seven Days (from 1987's 'Defender' LP) 5:14 9 Rory Gallagher Ghost Blues (from 1990's 'Fresh Evidence' LP) 8:00 10 Rory Gallagher Cruise On Out (from 1978's 'Photo Finish' LP) 4:42 11 Jerry Lee Lewis ft. (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction (1973 outtake from the Jerry Lee Lewis 3:50

Rory Gallagher [Alternate Version] 'The Session… Recorded in London With

Great Guest Artists' LP)

12 Rory Gallagher They Don't Make Them Like You Anymore (from 1973's 'Tattoo' LP) 4:05 13 Rory Gallagher Moonchild (from 1976's 'Calling Card' LP) 4:47 14 Rory Gallagher Jinxed (from 1982's 'Jinx' LP) 5:12 15 Taste Catfish (from 1969's 'Taste' LP) 8:06

2LP (BLACK VINYL AND LIMITED CLEAR VINYL)

Includes the 7" black vinyl single "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction [Alternate Version]" -- Jerry Lee Lewis featuring Rory Gallagher

Side A





Rory Gallagher Bad Penny

4:04 Rory Gallagher Shadow Play

4:47 Rory Gallagher I Fall Apart

5:12 Rory Gallagher Calling Card

5:24









Side B





Taste What's Going On

2:48 Rory Gallagher All Around Man

6:15 Rory Gallagher A Million Miles Away

6:56 Rory Gallagher Just The Smile

3:41









Side C





Rory Gallagher Seven Days

5:14 Rory Gallagher Jinxed

5:12 Rory Gallagher Edged In Blue

5:29 Rory Gallagher Philby

3:30









Side D





Rory Gallagher Walk On Hot Coals

7:02 Rory Gallagher Tattoo'd Lady

4:41 Rory Gallagher Crest Of A Wave

5:54

1CD

1 Rory Gallagher Bad Penny 4:04 2 Rory Gallagher Shadow Play 4:47 3 Rory Gallagher I Fall Apart 5:12 4 Rory Gallagher Calling Card 5:24 5 Taste What's Going On 2:48 6 Rory Gallagher All Around Man 6:15 7 Rory Gallagher A Million Miles Away 6:56 8 Rory Gallagher Just The Smile 3:41 9 Rory Gallagher Seven Days 5:14 10 Rory Gallagher Jinxed 5:12 11 Rory Gallagher Edged In Blue 5:29 12 Rory Gallagher Philby 3:30 13 Rory Gallagher Walk On Hot Coals 7:02 14 Rory Gallagher Tattoo'd Lady 4:41 15 Rory Gallagher Crest Of A Wave 5:54

