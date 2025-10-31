The Best of the Best, Six CPAmerica CPAs Recognized in 2025 Forbes Top 200 CPAs

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Six certified public accountants representing five CPAmerica member firms were recognized on the 2025 Forbes list of America's Top 200 CPAs.

According to Forbes, the second annual list includes individuals with assorted specializations from across the country. The CPAs selected have all distinguished themselves through success at their firms, the advancement of their profession and by giving back to their communities, and each survived a review process that involved the research, evaluation and rating of this year's all-star, public practicing CPAs through nominations, direct outreach, recommendations and editorial review.

"I'm delighted to acknowledge these members for their significant achievements in the profession," stated Grace Horvath, president & CEO of CPAmerica. "Their distinguished leadership and dedication to excellence have established them as exemplary professionals, consistently demonstrating a strong commitment to quality."

CPAmerica has 90 member firms located across the United States. Among the distinguished professionals recognized by Forbes are the following CPAmerica members:

For more information on the Forbes 2025 America's Top 200 CPAs list, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/top-cpas/

