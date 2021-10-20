The Best Online Colleges and Top Online Master's Degree Programs --AcademicInfluence.com Ranks the Best for 2022

GEORGETOWN, Ky., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AcademicInfluence.com, pioneers of the most technologically advanced ranking system for colleges and universities, announces its 2022 selections for undergraduate and graduate schools with the top online degree programs in the United States.

Top 50 undergraduate, Bachelor's degree programs: Best Online Colleges 2022

Which schools stand out for their undergraduate online degree programs? AcademicInfluence.com uses its advanced ranking technology to select the best online colleges and universities for 2022… Considering an online master's degree program but don't know where to look? With its advanced machine-learning technology powering its rankings, AcademicInfluence.com has chosen the best online grad schools for 2022…

Top 50 graduate, Master's degree programs: Best Online Master's Programs 2022

The top 10 schools for online bachelor's degree programs:

University of Arizona ( Tucson, Arizona ) University of Iowa ( Iowa City, Iowa ) Arizona State University (Tempe , Arizona ) University of Missouri (Columbia , Missouri ) University of Massachusetts Amherst ( Amherst, Massachusetts ) University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa , Alabama ) University of Kentucky (Lexington , Kentucky ) University of Cincinnati ( Cincinnati, Ohio ) University of Arkansas (Fayetteville , Arkansas ) University of South Carolina (Columbia , South Carolina )

The top 10 schools for online master's degree programs:

New York University ( New York, New York ) University of Michigan (Ann Arbor , Michigan ) Duke University ( Durham, North Carolina ) University of Southern California ( Los Angeles, California ) University of Texas at Austin ( Austin, Texas ) Johns Hopkins University ( Baltimore, Maryland ) Boston University ( Boston, Massachusetts ) University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill ( Chapel Hill, North Carolina ) Michigan State University (East Lansing , Michigan ) University of Arizona ( Tucson, Arizona )

Along with the listing of the online degree programs offered, each school ranked includes an entry detailing the institution's historical influence, desirability, tuition and fees, acceptance and graduation rates, student population, and median ACT/SAT scores. Links to school profiles on each entry offer additional school information.

"We at AcademicInfluence.com understand that students want college and university rankings that are more accurate, more objective, and more resistant to the whims of somebody's survey results," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and Wake Forest University professor of physics. "That's why we pioneered rankings that use machine learning to measure the impact of a school's faculty, staff, and alumni on the real world. This isn't playing games by manipulating stale statistics like some other higher ed rankings do. We're providing free access to groundbreaking tech that brings real, objective rankings to students so they can make truly informed choices about their ongoing education."

To be considered for the lists, schools must offer degrees that cater to a variety of interests. For the undergraduate rankings, a college or university must have at least six online degrees in at least three fields of study at the bachelor's level. For the graduate rankings, the criteria are the same, except at the master's degree level. This demonstrates a school's commitment to online learning and to making accessible learning options for more students with differing educational desires.

"Two-year or four-year, associate, bachelor's, master's, or even doctorate, AcademicInfluence.com can help you chart a degree path that suits you," says Macosko.

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven academic rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. (Visit the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the capabilities and advantages of this unique ranking technology and on the people who make it possible.) AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.

