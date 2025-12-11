The Best Place for Working Parents® Honors Bank of America and Country Maid with 2025 National Innovator Awards

Out of thousands of applicants from across the country, the two companies were selected for their standout dedication to building a family-friendly workplace culture

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best Place for Working Parents , the national network of businesses and regions across the U.S. committed to implementing research-backed, family-friendly strategies that support their working parents AND their business, has announced its esteemed 2025 National Best Place for Working Parents Innovator Awards honorees are Bank of America and Country Maid.

This distinguished recognition celebrates both companies' exceptional dedication to fostering a supportive environment for working parents and their families by offering innovative, extensive family-friendly support. Out of thousands of nationwide applicants, the Best Place for Working Parents steering committee selected these two honorees based on their unwavering commitment to cultivating a family-friendly workplace culture that champions both employee well-being and business performance.

"Recognizing Bank of America and Country Maid as our 2025 National Innovator Award Winners provides a clear illustration of what it looks like to be a Best Place for Working Parents," said Sadie Funk, National Director of The Best Place for Working Parents. "This award represents not only the impact on the working parents of Bank of America and Country Maid, but also how companies across America, both large and small, are going the extra mile to create more exceptional workplaces for parents."

Bank of America, the 2025 Large Business National Innovator, shows its loyalty through comprehensive, family-friendly employee policies. Their robust benefits package includes paid parental leave, extensive child care benefits including 50 days of backup care, Dependent Care FSAs, and discounted tuition, and college planning guidance. Bank of America also provides robust mental health support and offers a sabbatical program that provides up to six weeks paid time off every five years for long-tenured employees. This full spectrum of benefits demonstrates why Bank of America is truly "A Big Bank with a Big Heart."

"At Bank of America, we understand that supporting working parents is essential to building a thriving workforce and stronger communities. From flexible benefits to resources that help balance career and family, we strive to create an environment where parents can succeed both professionally and personally," said Mike Pavell, President, Bank of America Fort Worth. "This recognition reflects our commitment to fostering a workplace that values family and empowers employees to achieve their goals."

Country Maid, the 2025 Small Business National Innovator, supports working parents with comprehensive benefits that include paid parental leave, a "Ramp On/Off" program to help ease the transition on and off maternity leave, nursing benefits, and a "Bundle of Joy" monetary bonus to help offset baby costs for up to a year. The company also offers flexibility, remote options, and PTO for college visits. Its innovative "Pick your Pay" initiative lets employees choose between a merit increase or extra PTO. Country Maid regularly evaluates its policies by asking employees how their work and home lives impact each other, ensuring support extends to all caregivers.

"With a large family, I know firsthand that when people feel supported at home, they can bring their best to work," said Darin Massner, President and CEO of Country Maid. "From our earliest days, our founders believed if we honored God and cared for people, we would be successful. A family-friendly workplace is one way we continue that legacy today."

Businesses can qualify for the Best Place for Working Parents® business designation and be considered for future National Innovator awards by completing an online self-assessment available at https://bestplace4workingparents.com/earn-designation/

About The Best Place for Working Parents®

The Best Place for Working Parents® is a growing network of businesses across the U.S. dedicated to providing support for working parents through evidence-based strategies, proving that family-friendly is business-friendly. A public-private partnership, The Best Place for Working Parents® offers a competitive designation that recognizes innovation across the top ten research-backed family-friendly policies that help working parent employees and boost employers' bottom line. Businesses can qualify to become a Best Place for Working Parents® business designation by taking the first-of-its-kind business online self-assessment. Learn more at https://bestplace4workingparents.com .

