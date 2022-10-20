The Best Place to Get Local, Self-Produced Fruits and Vegetables

Southern Maryland Law Is Proud to Support the Waldorf Farmers' Market

WALDORF, Md., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Maryland Law is excited to announce its support for the Waldorf Farmers' Market, a staple of the community that provides healthy, locally grown produce every year. Founded in 2008, it is one of the few "producers only" farmers' markets in Maryland. This means that every person selling food must grow or produce it themselves. There is a wide variety of fresh and wholesome food, including:

Vegetables,

Fruits,

Herbs,

Granola,

Eggs,

Cheese,

Pickles, and

Home-baked goods.

Waldorf Farmers' Market

The goal of supporting the Waldorf Farmers' Market is to bring the community together. "I have personally been going to the farmers' market for years to get veggies to cook up on the weekends," says Attorney Tucker Clagett. "Over time, I made friends with the people there, and supporting them as a firm just sort of grew out of that over the years."

To help grow the outreach of the market, Southern Maryland Law has participated in several market events. For example, Tucker Clagett judged an event for Youth Community Day where children were able to sell their own products. This Shark Tank-inspired event also had tons of other activities, including face painting, arts and crafts, games, and a dunk tank. In addition to helping out with events, the firm provides a $2 off voucher if market-goers sign up for their email newsletter.

Overall, the firm hopes to provide more activities and opportunities for the community and support the small entrepreneurs and businesses that make Southern Maryland thrive. "We kicked it into high gear last year and this year, and hope to continue it next year," Tucker Clagett said of the firm's support. "It was awesome to see these very young entrepreneurs showing off their homemade wares."

The Waldorf Farmers' Market is open 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturdays from June until the end of November. It is located at Pop Up & Grow at 3000 Festival Way, across the street from Southern Maryland Law's Waldorf office. If you need specific directions, you can contact the firm.

About Southern Maryland Law:

Southern Maryland Law - Andrews, Bongar, Gormley & Clagett - has been serving clients for over 55 years. Founded in 1964 by Attorney George Andrews as a solo practice, the firm is now a prominent fixture of the Waldorf community. Unlike other large firms, we never forget the importance of personal service. We know that every case is unique and that we are here to help our community. This is why we use a personalized approach and are always just a phone call away. Whether you have a personal injury , bankruptcy , family matter , or other legal need, we're here to advocate for your wellbeing.

To schedule a consultation, give us a call at 301-645-4100 or send us a message. We can also meet in-person or over Zoom, whatever is most convenient for you.

Contact Information:

Southern Maryland Law

11705 Berry Road, Suite 202

Waldorf, MD 20603

(301) 645-4100

SOURCE Southern Maryland Law