The Best Places to Buy a Rental Investment Property in 2020 Industry Report

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TurboTenant, an all-in-one, free property management tool, releases its industry report - The Best Places to Buy a Rental Investment Property in 2020. The list was curated from the company's TurboTenant Reports, which highlighted the best places to buy a rental investment property in each state. The original reports were launched in the fourth quarter of 2019 and continue to gain traction and momentum in 2020.

Read The Best Places to Buy a Rental Investment Property in 2020 .

"The success of our first round of TurboTenant Reports led us to create the best of the best when it comes to investing in rental properties. We featured over 150 cities in our first round of reports, and we have narrowed the 2020 list down to 31 great investment locations," said Sarnen Steinbarth, TurboTenant Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

TurboTenant Report Highlights

Thirty-one cities from 20 states are featured in the best of report. New York and Ohio tied for the most cities represented at three each with Buffalo, NY, Rochester, NY, Akron, OH, and Columbia, OH all making the list. Seven states have double representation, including Iowa, Missouri, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. Cities from Florida, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Delaware also made the list. Read the full report here .

"Our reporting on the number of days a property stays on the market, and the number of leads a property receives, along with rent and sale values, have proven to be a great formula for identifying opportunity," said Steinbarth. "When identifying the top 31 cities, we looked for a positive ROI and high growth numbers across all data points."

TurboTenant will continue to publish the TurboTenant Report daily, with the 2020 edition starting in February. Custom data and analysis requests are welcome, please contact press@turbotenant.com.

TurboTenant helps independent landlords improve the investment performance of their properties by offering them access to online tools, previously only available to large property management companies. More than 200,000 landlords across the U.S. turn to TurboTenant for free, online solutions for landlording. Features offered by TurboTenant include online rental applications, tenant credit and background reports, property listings and marketing, and renters insurance. All of TurboTenant's features empower landlords to manage smarter, faster and more effectively. Sign up at www.turbotenant.com .

