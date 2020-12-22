The Best Plastic Surgeon In Sarasota Is Dr. Alberico Sessa

Dr. Alberico Sessa of Sarasota Surgical Arts has nearly two decades of experience providing Sarasota with the best plastic surgery procedures. Along with his renowned skill and talent, Dr. Sessa also innovated a less invasive version of the facelift known as the SmartLift™ . The SmartLift™ uses smaller incisions and less invasive techniques than a traditional facelift while providing comparable, if not better, results.

Facelift surgery is not the only one that Dr. Sessa innovated. Dr. Sessa is also known as an expert breast surgeon who achieves amazing breast augmentation results. Using a modification of the periareolar technique, Dr. Sessa can modify nipple position for a better outcome. This procedure is known as the Crescent Lift.

Dr. Alberico Sessa is one of the highest rated plastic surgeons in Sarasota with patients raving about his fantastic results, great bedside manner, and talent. One review says, "Dr. Sessa is the best plastic surgeon in this area! I have a lot of experience with this doctor and all experiences have been wonderful!...I've had two surgeries, Botox, and fillers performed by Dr. Sessa and I can honestly say that every experience has been consistently incredible."

About Sarasota Surgical Arts: Dr. Alberico Sessa is an expert plastic surgeon who specializes in many plastic surgeries including those of the face, breast, and body. With nearly two decades of experience in plastic surgery, Dr. Sessa is dedicated to continual improvement and service to patients. He routinely modifies his procedures to better serve patients, such as, with the innovation of the Crescent Lift. For more information about Sarasota Surgical Arts , visit our website and follow Dr. Sessa on Instagram @drcosmeticsurg.

