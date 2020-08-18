The Best Plastic Surgery Marketing Of 2020 Is realdrseattle

SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastic and cosmetic surgeon marketing is a notoriously competitive industry. One marketing company based in Seattle, realdrseattle, disrupts traditional marketing strategies and specializes in getting plastic and cosmetic surgeons to page one on Google. They specifically concentrate on cosmetic surgery, plastic surgery, and medical spa marketing services.

One way realdrseattle is disrupting the plastic and cosmetic surgery marketing field is with engaging applications. The Price Simulator is an application that exchanges basic price information in exchange for the user's phone number and email. Price Simulator provides quality lead information that is innovating lead capturing in cosmetic surgery and medspa marketing.

As an all encompassing plastic surgery marketing company, realdrseattle offers plastic surgery Pay-Per-Click (PPC) ad management. realdrseattle expertly uses Google Display Ads, customized ad copy, and PPC protection to make sure every client gets the most from their ad spend. Utilizing advanced PPC tracking and analytics, realdrseattle maximizes ROI with customized PPC ads and protection.

Additionally, realdrseattle provides custom content web pages written by in-house content writers who tailor the content to your practice and website. These original content pages are specially written to fit Google's standards and ranking factors.

Clients of realdrseattle have seen their websites rank at the top of Google rankings and subsequently get more leads. Since taking over his site, Sarasota Surgical Arts , the website now ranks for over 140 keywords. Dr. Alberico Sessa, a client of realdrseattle, says, "I have never been busier at my practice since I started with realdrseattle. I'm so busy I had to hire an associate."

About realdrseattle: realdrseattle Medical Marketing is a cosmetic and plastic surgery marketing company located in Seattle, WA. Created by plastic and cosmetic surgeons, realdrseattle provides website design and development, custom content writing, Pay-Per-Click advertising, and social media services, among others. Their clients span the United States and they continuously work to evolve the plastic surgery marketing industry through innovative and creative marketing strategies. Price Simulator is just one example of how realdrseattle is pushing the boundaries and shaking up the industry.

Contact: Sabrina Sajan

Phone: 206-787-0784

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE realdrseattle

