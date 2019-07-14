The Best Prime Day 2019 Deals: Amazon's Top Dyson, Arlo, Apple & GoPro Deals Ranked by Deal Tomato

BOSTON, July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals? Sales experts at Deal Tomato have revealed their pick of the top discounts for shoppers, listed below.

New deals on Prime Day are released every few minutes. For the latest savings, check the official Amazon Prime Day 2019 sales page . Note that Prime membership is necessary to enjoy the entire sale.

An annual mid-summer sales event in which Amazon rolls out thousands of exclusive deals, this year's Prime Day sale is expected to break existing sales records for the online retailer. Last year over 100 million products were snapped up by shoppers on Prime Day, making it the biggest sales event in the online retailer's history at the time. Best sellers worldwide last year were the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot, both Amazon's own devices.

Prime Day 2019 sales start at midnight PT (3am ET) on Monday, July 15 and run for 48 hours until Tuesday evening (11:59pm PT).

The Amazon Prime Day page is being constantly updated with new deals throughout the sale.

