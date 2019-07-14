The Best Prime Day 2019 Deals: Top Amazon Smart Home, TV, Kitchen & Electronics Sales Reviewed by Consumer Articles

BOSTON, July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019? Sales experts at Consumer Articles have identified the best Prime Day deals for shoppers. Find the best deals listed below.

Best PC, Laptop & Tablet Deals:

Best Camera & Audio Deals:

Best Cell Phone Deals:

Best Home, Kitchen & Vacuum Deals:

Best TV & TV Streaming Deals:

Best Gaming Deals:

Best Wearables Deals:

Prime Day discounts don't last long and some discounts are reserved for Prime members. Click here to shop the entire range of Prime Day deals on Amazon.

This is the first time Prime Day stretches over two whole days. The 2018 sale lasted for 36 hours, making this year's sale the longest ever. The first twelve hours of Prime Day 2018 saw sales climb by almost 90 percent year-on-year, according to Feedvisor, a business intelligence platform for online retailers. In total, Prime members purchased over 300,000 Instant Pot 6 Quart 7-in-1 Multi Use Cookers during last year's sale. Excluding Amazon devices, this was the best-selling overall product.

When does the Prime Day 2019 sale start? This year Prime Day begins at midnight Pacific Time (3 am ET) on Monday, July 15 and lasts for 48 hours.

Online shopping experts at Consumer Articles monitor the prices of popular products online and review the best deals available over Amazon Prime Day.

Shop the entire Prime Day sale on Amazon's Prime Day 2019 page .

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Consumer Articles