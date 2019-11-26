The Best Purple Mattress Black Friday Deals of 2019: Purple Mattress Deals Reviewed by Saver Trends

BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best Black Friday Purple deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Saver Trends have reviewed the top Purple mattress Black Friday deals and are sharing their top picks below.

Best Purple deals:

● Save up to $400 when you buy a Purple Hybrid Premier, Hybrid & Original mattress & sleep bundles at the Purple Black Friday sale

● Save up to 45% on top-rated Purple mattresses at Amazon - check live prices on the Hybrid Premier, Hybrid & Original Purple mattresses

● Purple Black Friday Sale: $200 off the Purple Hybrid Premier mattress

● Purple Black Friday Sale: $150 off the Purple Hybrid mattress

● Purple Black Friday Sale: $100 off the Purple mattress (Twin & Twin XL mattresses)

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. Visit Amazon's Black Friday page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for their latest deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Purple is one of the many mattress companies who sell their products online with much success. What makes the Original Purple mattress stand out from the competition is that it utilizes Hyper-Elastic Polymer rather than viscoelastic. The Purple mattress is on the medium firm side, making it ideal for back sleepers while also beneficial to side sleepers.

What makes Black Friday deals special? Both in-store and online shoppers can find Black Friday deals in every department. In 2016, e-commerce analyst Profitero reported that Walmart offered an average of 36.6% off on items during the holiday shopping weekend.

In recent years, more shoppers have been moving away from brick-and-mortar stores and towards online purchases. According to CNBC, the total revenue from online sales during Black Friday reached $6.22 billion in 2018, which is 23.6% more than the preceding year.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Consumer Walk