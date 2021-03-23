The Best Scar Cream After Surgery Is Scar Protocol

SEATTLE, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a Seattle based plastic surgeon, Dr. Javad Sajan found that one of the top concerns of surgery patients was scarring. Patients tried creams, tapes, and treatments to reduce the appearance of their scarring. In many cases, patients ended up worsening their scarring or harming themselves by using harmful products. To remedy this and provide a solution for surgical scarring, Dr. Sajan developed https://www.scarprotocol.com/

Through rigorous research and clinical testing, Dr. Sajan determined that treating the scar early creates better results than treating an already formed scar. Scar Protocol's five-phase system is designed to treat specific life cycles as the surgical scar forms over the first year following surgery. Consisting of ingredients that promote epithelialization, reduce redness, and protect your scar during healing.

Scarring is not only a concern for plastic surgery patients. All surgery patients can benefit from Scar Protocol for nearly imperceptible scars. Along with ingredients that promote minimal scarring, the specialized wash and scar creams included in Scar Protocol contain soothing ingredients. Ingredients like aloe vera, snail mucin, and jojoba decrease itchiness and irritation for a more comfortable recovery.

Specifically designed for after surgery, Scar Protocol offers a solution to scarring after surgery never seen before. On the development of Scar Protocol, Dr. Sajan says, "After using many creams and other different treatments on scars, I realized some things worked much better than others. One cream does not treat the life cycle of a scar. We have a phase for each phase of healing."

Scar Protocol offers free scar consultations with scar experts. The entire five phase, one year scar cream treatment kit can be purchased online for $300. Scar Protocol also offers a 90 day money back guarantee because they truly believe you will find benefit from their product.

About Scar Protocol: Scar Protocol is a premier scar cream system designed especially for surgical scars. Developed by a plastic surgeon, Scar Protocol uses a unique blend of natural ingredients to promote minimal, unnoticeable scars. Newly available online, Scar Protocol now serves as the top scar cream to treat surgical scarring nearly anywhere on the body. With four years of clinical testing and hundreds of patients, Scar Protocol is the best scar cream after surgery.

