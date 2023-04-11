The best social media campaigns of 2022 revealed by Talkwalker

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkwalker, a leading Social Listening and Consumer Intelligence Platform, has revealed the best campaigns of 2022. By highlighting the most exciting, engaging, and original campaigns from last year, the company is set to inspire the next generation of campaigns and brand strategies.

"Creativity is key to connecting with consumers," said Christophe Folschette, Founder & Chief Strategy Officer at Talkwalker. "These amazing campaigns demonstrated what is possible when you put the consumer at the heart of your messaging, and truely capture the imagination."

The list covers campaigns from across the globe & from a wide range of industries, and includes brands such as Nike, Orange, Belvedere Vodka, and many more.

Examples include:

Gucci 's Miley in the Metaverse. This immersive experience brough Miley Cyrus to Gucci Town in Roblox. It captured fan attention in a Web3 experience, with great engagement and follower boost on Instagram.

's Miley in the Metaverse. This immersive experience brough to Gucci Town in Roblox. It captured fan attention in a Web3 experience, with great engagement and follower boost on Instagram. Airbnb 's OMG Fund! In response to a growing consumer demand for unexpected spaces, the brand offered designers to "build the craziest places on earth".

's OMG Fund! In response to a growing consumer demand for unexpected spaces, the brand offered designers to "build the craziest places on earth". Corona's Life's a beach, which encouraged consumers to travel and share their experiences with the world.

Talkwalker has also supplemented the list with a collection of ' movers & shakers ' - brands that are engaging consumers not just through campaigns, but through social action and strategy.

You can find the complete list of the best social media campaigns here .

About Talkwalker

Talkwalker is the #1 consumer intelligence company and is dedicated to helping brands close the gap between brand and consumer. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Consumer Intelligence and Social Listening , Talkwalker brings together market-leading social analytics and AI technology, with unstructured data expertise, and a global team of insights analysts and data storytellers. Talkwalker enables brands to put consumers at the heart of their decision-making, empowering them to embrace smarter innovation, create more successful campaigns, and provide enhanced customer experiences. With teams around the world, Talkwalker helps over 2,500 global brands to be consumer close, and accelerate their brand growth.

To discover more about Talkwalker, please visit www.talkwalker.com .

SOURCE Talkwalker