The Best Sonos One, Beam & Play Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals of 2019 Reviewed by Save Bubble
Here's a review of the top Sonos deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019, including savings on playbar, soundbar, speaker & other Sonos products
Nov 28, 2019, 22:40 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare the best Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals and sales. Links to the top savings on Sonos Play 1, 5, Beam, One and more Sonos sound systems are shown below and have been rounded up by Black Friday & Cyber Monday experts at Save Bubble.
Best deals:
- Save up to $125 on Sonos One, Move, & Play wireless speakers & bundles at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated Sonos smart speakers
- Save on a wide range of Sonos speakers, soundbars & home theater systems at Walmart
- Save up to 20% on Sonos Playbar & Beam soundbars at Amazon - check live prices on Sonos soundbars and entertainment sets
- Save up to $118 on Sonos Connect & Playbase audio receivers & home theater systems at Amazon - check live prices on top of the line Sonos receivers and home theater systems
- Save up to 20% on a wide range of Sonos speakers, soundbars & home theater audio at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale - save on Sonos speakers, soundbars, surround sound & amps at the Sonos.com sale (starts 11/28)
- Save up to $118 on top-rated Sonos speakers and soundbars at Amazon - check live prices on best-selling Sonos Beam, One, Play:1, Play:5 & Playbar speakers and soundbars
- Save up to $140 on Sonos soundbars at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale - check the latest deals on the best-selling Sonos Beam, Playbase & Playbar soundbars at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale (starts 11/28)
- Save up to $140 on Sonos Subs & Sonos Amps - at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Sonos continues to lead the market in providing excellent home theater and multi-room sound experience. Among the top-rated Sonos products include powerful wireless speakers like Play:1 and Play:5, and smart speakers like Sonos One and One SL. For a more complete home entertainment experience, families can opt for soundbars like the Sonos Beam and the Sonos Playbar.
E-commerce portals continue to receive more traffic than brick-and-mortar stores during Black Friday. In 2018, 41.4 million went online to shop for holiday deals while only 34.7 million visited retail outlets, according to data from the National Retail Federation.
About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Save Bubble
Share this article