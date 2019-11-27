The Best Sprint Apple & Android Smartphone Black Friday Deals (2019): iPhone (11, XS, 8), Pixel 4 & Galaxy (S10 & Note10) Deals Listed by Deal Tomato

BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the top Black Friday Sprint deals for 2019? Deals experts at Deal Tomato have compared savings on iPad, Apple Watch Series 5, Samsung Galaxy S10, Note10, Apple iPhone 8, XS, 11, Google Pixel 4 and 3 devices, and are listing the best live deals below.

Although Sprint is expected to merge with T-Mobile soon, their existing cell phone plans are extensive enough to meet the needs of different customers. Switch to Sprint and new customer deals have phone options that include flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Apple iPhone 11. Wearables like the Apple Watch and media tablets like the Apple iPad are available, too.

Will Walmart and Amazon make their Black Friday deals available for longer than a day? As Thanksgiving arrives late this year on November 28, Black Friday is on November 29 while Cyber Monday follows on December 2.

Black Friday deals on Amazon are available for longer than the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period with discounted offers appearing as early as the first few weeks of November and as late as the first week of December this year. The holiday shopping season also gets under way at Walmart earlier than in previous years. The retailer's Early Deals Drop lets shoppers enjoy early Black Friday style discounts. Walmart typically kicks off its online Black Friday sale on November 27th, the day before Thanksgiving. On the evening of Thanksgiving Day, November 28th, shoppers often enjoy in-store deals at thousands of Walmart stores nationwide.

Most top online retailers run deals until Cyber Monday, but Amazon kicks its holiday sales up a notch by offering discounts on high-ticket items throughout the week after Cyber Monday.

