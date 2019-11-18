The Best Sprint Black Friday Deals 2019: Early Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy & Google Pixel Cell Phone Sales Reviewed by Deal Stripe
Nov 18, 2019, 11:10 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for the best Sprint Black Friday 2019 deals? Money-saving experts at Deal Stripe have identified the top early Black Friday Apple iPhone 11, X, XR & XS, Apple Watch, iPad, Samsung Galaxy S10, S9 and Note 10 and Google Pixel 4 XL smartphone deals for 2019. Find them listed below.
Best Sprint iPhone deals:
- Save up to 80% on Apple iPhone 8, iPhone XR & iPhone X at Sprint - live deals and line service plans available now on top-rated iPhone models
- Save 50% off on the Apple iPhone 11 - deals available on 64GB, 128GB & 256GB models at Sprint.com
- Save 60% off on the Apple iPhone XR - available in Black, Yellow, White, Coral, Blue & (PRODUCT) RED at Sprint.com
Best Sprint Android deals:
- iPhone 8 for $10/mo - get the iPhone 8 for $10/mo with Sprint Flex lease. (Offer ends 11/24)
- Save up to 84% on Samsung Galaxy S10, S9, Note 10 & Note 9 cell phones at Sprint - featuring discounts on the latest Galaxy smartphones with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage
- Galaxy S10 for $10/mo - get the Samsung Galaxy S10 for just $10/mo with Sprint Flex lease - regularly $37.50/mo (Offer ends 11/24)
- Galaxy S10+ for $15/mo - get the Samsung Galaxy S10+ for just $15/mo with Sprint Flex lease - Regularly $41.67/mo. (Offer ends 1/9)
- Galaxy S10e for $5/mo at Sprint - Offer ends 1/9
- Save up to 68% off on Google Pixel 4 & Pixel 3 smartphones at Sprint - including deals on the latest Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL models with 64GB & 128GB storage
- Save up to 72% on Huawei, Motorola, OnePlus & HTC smartphones at Sprint - featuring discounts on the latest flagship models from top Android smartphone manufacturers
- Save over 50% off on a wide range of LG smartphones and enjoy a free TV with select LG leases - pick up the LG G8, V50 & V40 at Sprint.com
Sprint offers the best value in wireless services. The company provides mobile connectivity to allow people to connect with anyone, anytime and anywhere. They offer the Switch to Sprint deal where they cover switching fees up to $650/line. They also have new customer deals on all the latest must-have cell phones, such as the iPhone 11, XR, and XS, Galaxy series and the best exclusive deals for iPad and Apple Watch.
What percentage discounts do retailers give on Black Friday? In 2018 the average Black Friday discount on toys was 31%, as retailers fought to capture Toys R Us consumers (Adobe Digital Insights).
All of the major retailers usually list their best deals online. This makes it more convenient for shoppers and the trend looks set to continue shifting in favor of online shopping.
