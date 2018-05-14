The Best Time to Get Started Was Yesterday: Brendon Frere on Being a Young Entrepreneur

PETALUMA, Calif., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When someone mentions to young people that being a business owner is an option for them in their future should they choose to take it, they often think that that route would be something for them to consider. Perhaps they imagine being an entrepreneur in their late thirties, maybe early forties. Brandon Frere, founder and CEO of Frere Enterprises as well as multiple other ventures, wants to encourage those young potential entrepreneurs that there is no timed qualification on when someone can get started with their own business.

"The only specific 'right time' to get started on owning and operating your own business is the right time for an individual," says Frere. "Maybe the right time will come with an idea for something that needs changing or is about a whole new concept. Sometimes things in your life just line up right, or even if it's just your burning passion to get things done, the right time will really be when you make it the right time."

According to Experian the average age of the current small business owner is just over 50 years old. However, an average is just a central number, and with advanced technology becoming more widespread, and modern medicine being so advanced, there are entrepreneurs starting out as teenagers. They start out so young because they have these fresh ideas that no one has put the effort into monetizing, and so they get a head start on everyone else. These young business-minded individuals provide services that people often don't know they want until they see the new startup being advertised.

With a fresh idea, the best time to start with setting new cutting-edge ideas into motion was yesterday. The next best day is today.

FrereEnterprises.com

